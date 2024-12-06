 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Some Samsung Messages users are about to lose RCS support

By
Typing indicator and read reciepts on Samsung Messages running on Galaxy Z Fold 5.
Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

Earlier this year, Samsung announced that it would ditch Samsung Messages in favor of Google Messages, but that the app wouldn’t be going anywhere — and fans could still use it for RCS messaging if they preferred its layout. Verizon followed a few months later by shuttering Verizon Messages. If you’re still using Samsung Messages as a Verizon user, there’s some bad news: RCS support ends on January 6, 2025.

Verizon sent a message to users stating that Samsung Messages would no longer support RCS after January 6 and encouraged fans to switch to Google Messages, according to X user @Clutch_DWG. This isn’t the first time fans have been encouraged to jump ship, but the looming support cutoff feels less like a suggestion and more like an offer you can’t refuse.

Recommended Videos

This is apparently limited only to Verizon customers. One thing to know about Samsung Messages is that its RCS support is carrier-dependent, so T-Mobile, AT&T, and others could continue to offer support even if Verizon does not.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

I hate this. I hate this. This is the literal worst. @SamsungMobileUS @SamsungUS Your messaging feature allows me to segregate my conversations, prioritize my dispatchers to reach me during Do Not Disturb, and hide all the sales and commerce texts. Google messages is just a wall… pic.twitter.com/JaEP2sj3rs

&mdash; Clutch (@Clutch_DWG) December 4, 2024

Related

The decision has received a fair bit of backlash, as evidenced by the X message above. Google Messages is a robust system, but it isn’t a perfect one-to-one match for Samsung Messages. The app has improved in recent months, but many users still dislike the web interface.

This leaves Verizon subscribers in a pinch. While they can continue to use Samsung Messages, it will be a much worse experience compared to the app on other platforms — and it will only continue to worsen as Samsung no longer supports the app. If you haven’t made the switch yet, now is a good time to begin familiarizing yourself with Google Messages.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
What is RCS messaging? A briefing on the SMS successor
Google Messages app on a Pixel 8 Pro, showing an RCS Chat message thread.

Text messaging was first introduced to cellular phones over 30 years ago, but sadly, it hasn't evolved much since then. The Short Messaging Service (SMS) technology we use today is much the same as it was in the late 1990s, and it hasn't even tried to keep up with services like Apple’s iMessage and third-party apps like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.

Had it done so, we may not even have seen those other messaging services rise to dominance. They exist partly to meet needs that weren't met by SMS and even its later expansion into Multimedia Messaging Services (MMS). Those technologies haven't kept up with the times, as they lack support for even longer messages and high-resolution images, much less read receipts, reactions, and typing indicators, all of which are standard features in today's messaging apps.

Read more
Verizon is shutting down its popular texting app. Here’s why
Verizon banner splashed across iPhone screen.

RCS messaging is the new hotness, and it's so popular that Verizon is shutting down its popular Verizon Messages and Message Plus apps. According to Verizon's FAQ page, the apps are being shut down because the company wants you to have "the best messaging experience."

In other words, now that RCS messaging is readily available between Android and iOS platforms, there's no need for a third-party application to fill in the gap. Verizon says that Google Messages provides an overall better experience, comes preloaded on all Verizon Android devices, and is able to interact with Apple Messages, too.

Read more
I used the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. Here’s what you should know about this $650 smartphone
Someone holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, showing the back of the phone.

There's a new Samsung phone to talk about! It's not an industry-leading flagship, and it's not a foldable. It's the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, and it's Samsung's latest attempt at a "value flagship" smartphone. Think of it like the Galaxy S24 Plus, but with a few spec downgrades and a $650 price tag.

I recently had the chance to go hands-on with Samsung's newest phone, and if I'm being honest, I'm not entirely sure what to think about it. Let me explain why.
The Galaxy S24 FE is a very, very big phone

Read more