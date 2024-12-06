Some Samsung Messages users are about to lose RCS support

Earlier this year, Samsung announced that it would ditch Samsung Messages in favor of Google Messages, but that the app wouldn’t be going anywhere — and fans could still use it for RCS messaging if they preferred its layout. Verizon followed a few months later by shuttering Verizon Messages. If you’re still using Samsung Messages as a Verizon user, there’s some bad news: RCS support ends on January 6, 2025.

Verizon sent a message to users stating that Samsung Messages would no longer support RCS after January 6 and encouraged fans to switch to Google Messages, according to X user @Clutch_DWG. This isn’t the first time fans have been encouraged to jump ship, but the looming support cutoff feels less like a suggestion and more like an offer you can’t refuse.

This is apparently limited only to Verizon customers. One thing to know about Samsung Messages is that its RCS support is carrier-dependent, so T-Mobile, AT&T, and others could continue to offer support even if Verizon does not.

I hate this. I hate this. This is the literal worst. @SamsungMobileUS @SamsungUS Your messaging feature allows me to segregate my conversations, prioritize my dispatchers to reach me during Do Not Disturb, and hide all the sales and commerce texts. Google messages is just a wall… pic.twitter.com/JaEP2sj3rs — Clutch (@Clutch_DWG) December 4, 2024

The decision has received a fair bit of backlash, as evidenced by the X message above. Google Messages is a robust system, but it isn’t a perfect one-to-one match for Samsung Messages. The app has improved in recent months, but many users still dislike the web interface.

This leaves Verizon subscribers in a pinch. While they can continue to use Samsung Messages, it will be a much worse experience compared to the app on other platforms — and it will only continue to worsen as Samsung no longer supports the app. If you haven’t made the switch yet, now is a good time to begin familiarizing yourself with Google Messages.