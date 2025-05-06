 Skip to main content
Sony’s Xperia 1 VII is coming, but its global release could face delays

By
Sony Xperia 1 VI.
Sony

Sony Xperia 1 VII is right around the corner — but only for certain markets. A new leak tells us that enthusiasts of Sony’s best smartphones may be forced to wait longer than expected. While the phone will launch in Japan shortly, the global market has a pretty long wait ahead, and the fate of the phone in the U.S. still remains uncertain.

Notebookcheck cites Sumaho Digest as it claims that the Sony Xperia 1 VII will launch in Japan next week, with a release date on May 15. However, other markets will have to wait until the third quarter of 2025, with a tentative release date in July. The publication expects wide availability across Europe — but what about the U.S. market?

Well, things aren’t quite as hopeful where that’s concerned. It’s uncertain whether the Xperia 1 VII will hit the U.S. market at all, but there are signs pointing to it being possible. The Sony flagship was spotted on the FCC’s website a few weeks ago, indicating that at least one of the upcoming Xperia phones could be coming to the United States.

Related

The Xperia 1 VII is said to be similar to the VI in terms of design and dimensions. However, it’s supposed to offer 4K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, providing performance upgrades. The camera is also said to be getting a boost, now offering a telephoto camera with 70-200mm focal length, says Phone Arena.

The previous flagship, the Sony Xperia 1 VI, was never launched in the U.S., much to the dismay of many fans. Sony made its decision official, telling The Verge that the phone would be available across Europe and in the UK, but that would be it. Would Sony make a comeback to the U.S. now? Despite the FCC filing, it’s definitely not a sure thing. We’ll have to wait and see how it pans out.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

