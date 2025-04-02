 Skip to main content
Sony Xperia 1 VII design leaks showing new camera bump

@OnLeaks and XpertPick

New renders have been leaked showcasing the Sony Xperia 1 VII, which could be revealed early next month. The most notable observation is that the device may closely resemble its predecessor, the Xperia 1 VI.

According to @Onleaks and XpertPick (via Android Headlines), the new Sony phone is not expected to have many visible changes. The buttons will likely remain on the side, and the camera orientation on the back will still be vertical. However, the new model appears to have a slightly larger camera module than the previous version, which could indicate an upgraded sensor or lens, resulting in a thicker camera module.

The new phone will feature a 6.5-inch display, front-firing speakers, and an integrated fingerprint scanner. Additionally, it is anticipated to retain the 3.5mm headphone jack, which is becoming increasingly rare in smartphones. Under the hood, the Xperia 1 VII will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is also used in the Samsung Galaxy S25 series and OnePlus 13. It should come with 16GB of RAM and 256GB and 512GB of storage options.

Sony phones aren’t nearly as popular as they once were, but we’ve always found them to be solid alternatives to other Android phones. The upcoming Sony Xperia 1 VII is generating interest with its sleek design and innovative features. Expected to start at $1,399, it promises to offer great performance with a powerful processor and a stunning display that enhances multimedia experiences. Additionally, the phone’s advanced camera system should be capable of capturing high-quality images in various lighting conditions. Launching in May, it could be an exciting option for tech enthusiasts looking for something different in a crowded market.

Sony isn’t the only phone manufacturer anticipated to make modest design changes to its new models this year. Google is also expected to follow suit with its upcoming Pixel 10 lineup. The Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold are not expected to change their exterior design significantly.

