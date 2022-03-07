Sony’s Xperia 10 may sport same flat, iPhone-style design

Alleged renders of the Xperia 10 IV have been leaked, and from the looks of it, Sony’s next midrange phone will again put design in the back seat. The aesthetics are not an eyesore by any means, but the design is definitely stale. One might argue with the ‘“if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” mentality here, as Sony’s strategy is just hard to digest at this point. The leaked Sony Xperia 10 IV renders — which come courtesy of @OnLeaks and Zouton — show a phone that looks identical to its predecessor.

The only noticeable change relates to the flat sides on the upcoming device, which veers from the curved side profile on the Xperia 10 III. Apple pulled a similar stunt a couple of years ago. The company took the iPhone 11’s base design, flattened its bulging sides, and created the iPhone 12. It was a lazy design makeover, but Apple also tweaked the camera island’s dimensions, made the lenses look bigger, and introduced some new color. Overall, the change was noticeable.

For the Xperia 10 IV, Sony stopped at the side-flattening part. The tall screen, symmetrical bezels, vertical camera lens array, and dual-LED flash at the back have all been carried over from its predecessor with utmost diligence. The Xperia 10 II from 2020 looked no different either. The same design appears in all its glory on the Xperia 10 III. But that’s not the end of it. The design trend carries over to the Xperia 5 III as well.

The Xperia 1 II from 2020 was a similar sight, and virtually indistinguishable from the front. The Xperia I III also aped its predecessor a year later for a handsome asking price tag of over$1,000. And as per leaked renders, buyers will be treated to the same design language on the Xperia I IV as well. The only major change is that Sony goes from plastic to more premium materials such as glass and metal as the price goes up.

Slated to debut in mid-2022, the Xperia 10 IV will reportedly offer a 6-inch OLED screen and three cameras at the back. And if the previous Xperia 10 series outings are anything to go by, the Xperia 10 IV will likely go for a Snapdragon 600-series chip. Not much is known about the internal hardware, but the renders clearly show that the 3.5mm headphone jack is here to stay on Sony phones. The fingerprint sensor has also been embedded inside the side-mounted power button.

