 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Sony Xperia VII certification listing reveals new details, including a return of a popular color

By
Sony Xperia VII
OnLeaks / Xpert Pick

Many smartphone rumour leaks focus around Apple and Samsung, especially at the moment with plenty of chatter around the Galaxy S25 Edge and Apple’s equivalent slim phone, expected to be called the iPhone 17 Air. They aren’t the only companies due to launch a smartphone before the end of the year though. 

Sony is also due to announce its next flagship phone in the next couple of months. A leak for the Xperia VII – as it is expected to be called following the Xperia VI – appeared at the beginning of April and now the device has been spotted on Taiwan’s National Communications Commission (NCC) website.

Sony Xperia VII
Sumahodigest / Sumahodigest

Picked up by MySmartPrice, the NCC listing suggests the Xperia VII will come in black, navy green, and purple, feature a similar design to its predecessor and come with a triple rear camera within a pill-shaped design. 

Recommended Videos

Purple is quite significant a detail as the Xperia IV was available in that color but we’ve not seen it for a few years, while the reported similar design will no doubt be appreciated by Xperia fans. The Omnibalance design is one Sony has stuck to for a long time with flat edges and a flat front and black being a signature look for the brand.

Sony Xperia VII
Sumahodigest / Sumahodigest

Based on the images posted with the NCC listing, the Xperia VII will measure 165mm tall and 74mm wide, which will make it slightly taller than its predecessor that measured 162mm. There also appears to be a 3.5mm headphone jack in the top right – a rarity in smartphones these days – while the camera setup on the rear has Zeiss branding.

Related

The listing doesn’t reveal any further details but previous reports have suggested the Xperia VII will sport a 6.5-inch display, like the Xperia VI, and run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Elite 8 platform. There’s been no word on a launch date as yet but Sony usually announces its flagship Xperia phone in May before its released a month or so later so we wouldn’t be surprised to see a few more leaks appear over the next few weeks.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Britta O'Boyle
Britta O'Boyle
News Writer
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer…
Sony’s $1,800 Xperia Pro-I phone shares features with RX100 VII compact camera
Xperia Pro-I phone

The Sony Xperia Pro-I is the latest smartphone from the company for the camera-features-focused niche Pro audience. The $1,800 phone sports a 1-inch stacked CMOS sensor with built-in memory and phase-detection autofocus. It is the same as the one inside Sony's RX100 VII compact camera which we proclaimed one of the best point-and-shoot cameras in our review. The smartphone comes with a dedicated shutter button on the right edge, and Zeiss Tessar calibrated optics.

In the name Xperia Pro-I, the "I" stands for Imaging. It features a 6.5-inch 4K HDR (3840 x 1644 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, a 21:9 aspect ratio, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. It is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, which is expandable up to 1TB. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

Read more
The Sony Xperia 1 III has a 4K display and a variable telephoto camera
sony xperia 1 iii 5 news

Sony is revamping its top-end phones. The company has announced all-new Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 models, and they offer some pretty stellar features that should appeal to longtime Sony mobile fans.

The Xperia 1 III is the flagship device among the two, but the Xperia 5 III closely follows it in terms of overall features and experience. Neither of the two devices offers a radical new design, and you'll immediately recognize them if you've seen a Sony phone before. But they do offer some fancy new features that you might appreciate.

Read more
The Sony Xperia Pro is the $2,500 phone videographers have been clamoring for
Sony Xperia Pro 1

Sony wants to make its smartphones a little more useful for creative professionals. The company may not make the best-selling (or the best) phones out there, but it is among the best in other areas -- one of those being its video and photo tech. Now, the company is finally launching the previously announced Xperia Pro -- which integrates with its video equipment for a heightened professional workflow.

The device offers both hardware and software features that enable integration with Sony equipment, with perhaps the most immediately obvious feature being the HDMI input. This allows the Xperia Pro to act as a large, high-quality monitor for Sony cameras.

Read more