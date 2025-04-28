Sony Xperia VII certification listing reveals new details, including a return of a popular color

Many smartphone rumour leaks focus around Apple and Samsung, especially at the moment with plenty of chatter around the Galaxy S25 Edge and Apple’s equivalent slim phone, expected to be called the iPhone 17 Air. They aren’t the only companies due to launch a smartphone before the end of the year though.

Sony is also due to announce its next flagship phone in the next couple of months. A leak for the Xperia VII – as it is expected to be called following the Xperia VI – appeared at the beginning of April and now the device has been spotted on Taiwan’s National Communications Commission (NCC) website.

Picked up by MySmartPrice, the NCC listing suggests the Xperia VII will come in black, navy green, and purple, feature a similar design to its predecessor and come with a triple rear camera within a pill-shaped design.

Recommended Videos

Purple is quite significant a detail as the Xperia IV was available in that color but we’ve not seen it for a few years, while the reported similar design will no doubt be appreciated by Xperia fans. The Omnibalance design is one Sony has stuck to for a long time with flat edges and a flat front and black being a signature look for the brand.

Based on the images posted with the NCC listing, the Xperia VII will measure 165mm tall and 74mm wide, which will make it slightly taller than its predecessor that measured 162mm. There also appears to be a 3.5mm headphone jack in the top right – a rarity in smartphones these days – while the camera setup on the rear has Zeiss branding.

The listing doesn’t reveal any further details but previous reports have suggested the Xperia VII will sport a 6.5-inch display, like the Xperia VI, and run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Elite 8 platform. There’s been no word on a launch date as yet but Sony usually announces its flagship Xperia phone in May before its released a month or so later so we wouldn’t be surprised to see a few more leaks appear over the next few weeks.