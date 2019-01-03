Share

The Sony Xperia XA2 and Xperia XA2 Ultra were released at CES in January 2018, and it looks like the company is gearing up for a follow-up one year later. Leaks surrounding the Sony Xperia XA3 and different versions of it have started popping up online, showing a phone with a slightly updated design and what will hopefully be better internal features.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Plus, and Xperia XA3 Ultra so far.

Design

Sony kicked off a new design philosophy in 2018, and it looks like the company could continue with that new style in 2019. Sony is expected to release at least two variants of the Xperia XA3, but it’s likely that the different versions of the phone will have a similar design. A leak of what is reportedly the Xperia XA3 was released by Twitter leaker @OnLeaks in conjunction with MySmartPrice, and shows a device with a dual-sensor camera on the back and a relatively large display. The display isn’t quite as edge-to-edge as some flagship phones in 2018 and 2019, and because of that, the phone does look slightly dated.

When it comes to dimensions, the Xperia XA3 comes in at 155.7 x 68.3 x 8.4mm, but with the camera bump, the device may be a little thicker. On the bottom, the device has a USB-C port, while on the top can be found a headphone jack. On the left, customers will get a fingerprint sensor placed in the power button.

We also got a leak of the XA3 Ultra from My Smart Price, which features a similar overall shape and look, also with a dual-sensor camera and a large display. Unlike the standard Xperia XA3, the phone has a black color scheme.

Specs

We don’t yet have too much information about the specs the phone will feature under the hood, but given the fact that last year’s model was a midrange device, we can speculate. For example, we think that the device will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, or something similar, with around 6GB of RAM and at least 64GB of internal storage. We’ll have to wait for anything official, however.

Release date

So when will we see the new device? Well, we don’t know for sure — but given the leaks, we expect the phone to be released soon. The Xperia XA2 Ultra was released at CES 2018, and it’s very possible that the XA3 could be shown off at CES 2019, which begins on Wednesday, January 9. Sony is actually holding a press conference a few days before CES, on January 7 — so it’s possible we’ll see the phone there.

We’ll update this article as we hear more about the Sony Xperia XA3.