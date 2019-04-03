Spark email app arrives on Android as Google’s Inbox expires

Digital Trends
Email app Spark launched for the iPhone in 2015 and has won a lot of fans over the years. This week it finally arrived for Android.

The launch comes on the very same day that Google retired Inbox, an app that was supposed to create a more efficient email experience for users but which now finds itself in the trash can after four years of service.

For Spark, the Ukraine-based startup behind the app has employed the services of Stephen Fry to help get the word out, with the writer and actor voicing the launch video above.

While former Inbox users may be happy switching to Gmail for their email needs, Spark could be of interest to those looking for an organization-focused client that can comfortably handle messages from multiple email accounts that include Gmail, Outlook, and Yahoo.

With a bold mission to “make you love email again,” the feature-rich app promises to help you with something that you may have long given up on: Reaching inbox zero.

Tools aimed at helping you reach that lofty goal include batch delete, send later, snooze, reminders, quick replies, smart search, and pins, among others.

It includes a so-called “smart inbox” that takes you straight to the emails that matter most and helps you to quickly delete emails of less importance (such as marketing newsletters and notifications from Amazon and Facebook). Smart notifications, meanwhile, let you know when an email arrives from someone defined as an “important” contact.

Spark for Android also incorporates collaborative features that let you discuss emails privately with your work team, or create new emails together in real time.

“Today’s release marks the beginning of our journey to deliver the best email experience to our fans on Android,” Sparks creators wrote in a message on its website. “Starting today, you can download Spark Mail app for free, straight from Google Play and start loving your email again … we welcome everyone to come and enjoy the same premium email experience we have been delivering through our iOS and Mac apps all these years.”

Other powerful email clients for Android besides Spark (Android/iPhone) and Gmail (Android/iPhone) include Spike (Android/iOS) and Newton Mail (Android/iPhone). iPhone users can check out this Digital Trends article for even more choices.

