 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Spotify app update finally lets you separate your music and podcasts

Cristina Alexander
By

Spotify is giving the Home page of its app a major makeover by creating separate feeds for music and podcasts. The audio streaming company announced the changes on Tuesday, and the new feature is starting to roll out to Android users, with the iOS app set to receive it soon after.

The revamped Home page will have two separate tabs on the top left corner of the screen labeled “Music” and “Podcasts & Shows.” Tapping on the Music tab will take you straight to the music you’ve been listening to and give you playlist and artist recommendations based on the genres you hear the most. The Podcast & Shows tab will immediately show you the latest episodes of your favorite podcasts, as well as give you suggestions for new ones.

Spotify

For those who listen use Spotify to listen to podcasts more than music, you’ll be able to read the synopsis of the latest episodes that pop up the second you click on the Podcasts & Shows tab. You can also save the episodes to Your Episodes and start listening to them without leaving the page.

The new feature was created in an effort to push more recommendations to listeners, but it was also done to declutter the mess of having music and podcasts mixed up together in one place. The Library page has the same idea of separating music and podcasts, but it has a few extra tabs — like Playlists, Artists, Albums, and Downloaded — which can make the process of finding the content you want to hear at the moment even more troublesome. It’s unclear whether the tabs on Home page will save us the extra taps, but it’s nice to see that the app is being a little more organized.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

Dell just slashed prices on the Vostro and Latitude business laptops

Dell Latitude 3520 laptop on white background.

This Dell G15 Gaming Laptop is at clearance price for a limited time

Two Dell G15 gaming laptops at a side angle cleaning against each other with a blue background.

Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes team up in Netflix’s Do Revenge

Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes in Do Revenge.

Sigourney Weaver looks for love and hope in The Good House

Sigourney Weaver in The Good House.

Awesome dorm-sized 4K TVs are insanely cheap at Best Buy right now

The Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV hangs in a living room.

Apple TV 4K is 33% off at Amazon today

Apple TV 4K image on a blue stylized background.

HP’s Alienware gaming laptop rival is $200 off today

HP Victus laptop placed on a desk next to a monitor.

Save $500 on this RTX 3070-powered HP gaming PC right now

HP Omen 45L sitting on a table.

Perfect for school, this Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is a steal at 31% off

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 sits in tent mode next to a stylus on a white background.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

The cast of Marvel Midnight Suns stands in a line-up.

It’s not just you — Google’s also fed up with Apple not using RCS

A person texting on a smartphone.

WhatsApp adds new privacy features that everyone should start using

The WhatsApp app icon on a phone with other messaging apps.