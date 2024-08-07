This Starlink WiFi 6 router deal has everything you need to get online, anywhere

Cable and fiber optic internet is what makes the world go round, but not every corner of the globe has the luxury of connecting to lightning-fast Wi-Fi networks. For those of us living in rural areas and other off-the-grid locales, a unique alternative to traditional networking is going with a satellite ISP. And as we speak, Walmart is offering a terrific discount on one of the best satellite kits in town.

For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the Starlink Wi-Fi 6 Dual Band Router for only $300. At full price, this system usually goes for $500.

Why you should buy the Starlink Wi-Fi 6 Dual Band Router

Living out in the boonies or on hundreds of acres of cattle-grazing land is not everyone’s destiny, but there are plenty of homeowners who take up residence in these environments. And we’re betting the one thing all these families will be able to tell you is that their internet connection stinks. Historically, cable and fiber has a tough time getting out into the more isolated parts of the world, which is what makes a Starlink network such a compelling option.

Setting up a Starlink system is a relatively straightforward DIY process, and you’ll get everything you need to launch the network right out of the box. Do make sure that you live in an area where SpaceX’s satellites can reach you first! Once your system is configured, you’ll then need to choose a subscription tier, with prices starting at $90 for in-demand locales.

And just like a regular ISP router, the Starlink unit works with Wi-Fi 6 equipment and lets you choose between 2.4GHz and 5GHz network bands. Never before has it been so easy for farmers and forestal folks to stream movies, play games online, and have video chats with friends and family!

Right now, you’ll save $200 when you order the Starlink Wi-Fi 6 Dual Band Router through Walmart. We also recommend checking out some of the other router deals we found this week. We also have a list of Prime Day router deals that is still packed with incredible promos!