Save big on your next cell phone with T-Mobile’s pre-Black Friday deals

Thanksgiving will be here in no time, which means the savings will start pouring in. Leading the charge when it comes to mobile service providers and their deals is T-Mobile. Many of their deals don’t actually start on Black Friday, but rather earlier. As always be sure to review all the T-Mobile plans to get the best one to meet your needs.
T-Mobile has already made major moves this year with un-carrier events, meaning these deals are just the icing on the cake. So just consider your exercise to stay in shape this upcoming holiday season to be running to the T-Mobile store to grab one of these pre-Black Friday deals before they run out.
Below, we rounded up some of T-Mobile’s best deals, though more may still be forthcoming. We’ll keep you posted as new ways to save emerge from the Un-carrier.
T-Mobile Black Friday deals
- $300 off iPhone 8 — Get a total of $300 off an iPhone 8 purchase via 24 monthly bill credits with a finance agreement and a qualifying device trade-in.
- Three months free Apple Watch Series 3 network service — Sync your phone number and get service free for first three months, then the cost will rise to $10 with AutoPay automatically.
- Buy a Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and get a free Galaxy Tab — Via 24 monthly bill credits with finance agreements, plus get $200 back on your new Galaxy Note8 via Samsung Pay when you switch carriers.
- Activate a Google Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL and get up to half the device price back — Buy an unlocked Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL at Google Play, Best Buy or Verizon, buy a T-Mobile SIM and plan and complete a short redemption form using promo code 17PIXEL2HALF.
- $0 down when you switch — Get an awesome smartphone for $0 upfront and as low as $7 per month with Jump! On Demand. An 18-month lease agreement is required and you must contact T-Mobile before you switch.
- Save up to $500 when you buy two LG V30 smartphones — Buy the LG V30, LG G6 or LG V20, add a line, and get a second of equal or lesser value free via rebate (up to $500) when you purchase on a qualifying rate plan and finance both devices on an equipment installment plan.
- Get $80 off Samsung Galaxy S7 (certified pre-owned) — When you purchase a Samsung Galaxy S7 certified pre-owned on T-Mobile.com or through 1-855-366-5653, you will save $80. Qualifying service and new activation may be required.
- Get $50 off Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (certified pre-owned) — When you purchase a Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge certified pre-owned on T-Mobile.com or through 1-855-366-5653, you will save $50. Qualifying service required and new activation may be required.
Keep checking back, as we will be updating this post with more great deals from T-Mobile.
Looking for more great Apple accessory deals and discounts on other electronics? Check out our deals page to score some extra savings on our favorite tech.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Editor's Recommendations
- Looking for a new device? These smartphone deals can save you up to $930
- Save up to $430 on awesome tech with these Groupon deals
- Get ready for the great outdoors with these 10 camping gear deals
- Save 50 percent or more on top-notch tech products this weekend
- Check out these 12 hot mobile deals on phones, tablets, and accessories