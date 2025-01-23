 Skip to main content
T-Mobile crushed its rivals in this important test

A person playing a game on the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

In the U.S., the top carriers don’t offer the same network performance. One carrier has significantly outperformed the others over the past six months, according to data collected in network and connectivity expert Ookla’s latest “Speedtest Connectivity Report.” The report, which covers data collected between July and December 2024, found that T-Mobile, the third-largest carrier in the U.S., has emerged as the clear leader in overall performance. The differences are striking.

Ookla reports that T-Mobile provides media download speeds 120% faster than its closest competitor, AT&T. Verizon, the largest carrier by subscriber count, ranked third. These speeds are enough for Ookla to conclude that T-Mobile offers the best mobile gaming experience.

T-Mobile didn’t just excel in speed; the company also offers the most reliable network. In Speedtest samples, T-Mobile met or exceeded the thresholds of 5 Mbps download and 1 Mbps upload 85.4% of the time. Verizon ranked second in this category, while AT&T fell to third. Ookla also noted that regarding 5G network availability, T-Mobile and AT&T received high scores, with both networks being operational nearly twice as often as Verizon.

Before feeling sympathy for Verizon, it’s important to highlight that AT&T received the lowest ratings in consumer sentiment. Additionally, AT&T ranked last in almost every performance metric, with the exception of 5G consistency and download speeds. In summary, T-Mobile is the fastest mobile network and provides the quickest 5G service, along with the most reliable network overall. It slightly outperforms AT&T in 5G availability and surpasses Verizon in terms of video and gaming experiences. Additionally, T-Mobile ranks number one in consumer sentiment.

As you know, most cell phones are expensive, but their monthly costs are even higher. In 2024, JD Morgan told CNBC that the average cell phone bill in the U.S. has risen to $144. That’s certainly a lot of money to pay for inferior service. Consider our list of favorites if you’re looking for a new phone plan, especially if you’re considering purchasing a new Samsung Galaxy S25. The list includes plans from the big three carriers, plus many others, including Mint Mobile, Google Fi, and more.

