T-Mobile’s Father’s Day promotion includes Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and LG’s G6

If you’re still searching for a Father’s Day that won’t break the bank, T-Mobile has your back. On Friday, June 16, the self-coined Un-carrier kicked off a buy-one-get-one-free deal on top-end phones from Samsung and LG.

For a limited time, T-Mobile is offering new and existing customers a discounted — and free, in some cases — Samsung Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus, and LG G6 or V20. The steps are a little complicated — you’ll have to purchase both devices on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan (EIP), add one voice line with unlimited data, activate both phones on T-Mobile’s One plan, and submit a mail-in rebate request online. But once you do all that, you’ll be rewarded with a prepaid MasterCard in the mail for the device of lesser value.

Here’s T-Mobile’s current pricing for the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, LG G6, and LG V20:

Phone Monthly pricing Total cost Galaxy S8 $30 down, $30 per month for 24 months $750 Galaxy S8 Plus $70 down, $30 per month for 24 months $790 ($60 off retail) LG G6 $20 down, $20 per month for 24 months $500 ($150 off retail) LG V20 $0 down, $20 per month for 24 months $480

The deal isn’t without strings attached, to be fair. If you cancel service, you’ll have to pay full price, and the minimum payment period is 24 months. But as long as you don’t miss a bill and pay tax on the phones at purchase, you’re good to go.

You can take advantage by heading to T-Mobile’s promotions hub and entering the code 17JUNESAMBOGO (if you bought a Galaxy phone) or 17JUNELGBOGO (if you bought an LG device).

The new BOGO promo dovetails with Amazon’s other killer phone offer: A buy-one-get-one-free iPhone deal. Customers who opt to pay for a 256GB iPhone 7 with T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment plan get a free iPhone SE in the form of a $400 rebate.

T-Mobile is knocking some Benjamins off its monthly plans, too. This summer, new and existing customers can sign up for a 4-line unlimited text, talk, and 4G LTE data plan for $35 each (including taxes and fees) after bill credits and with AutoPay enabled.

The new promotions, discounts, and sales follow T-Mobile’s “Thankiversary.” In June, the Magenta carrier launched an event celebrating the one-year anniversary of T-Mobile Tuesdays, a weekly promotion that gifts customers free movie tickets, ridesharing credits, takeout pizza, and more. It launched a Twitter contest — The T-Mobile “Thankathon” — that let ten eligible T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T customers bid for “millions of dollars” in prizes, including Lyft tickets, Baskin-Robbins ice cream, gas for a year, a $2,000 StubHub gift card, and a trip for four to any event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The freebies won’t stop there. This summer, T-Mobile subscribers get four movie tickets for $4, free Baskin-Robbins ice cream up to $4 in value, and a Baskin-Robbins sundae for $1 when they buy one at the regular price.

“Thanks to Un-carrier benefits like T-Mobile Tuesdays, unlimited data with taxes and fees included and the nation’s fastest LTE network, T-Mobile now tops customer satisfaction scores and net promoter scores, and Un-carrier customers are more likely to recommend T-Mobile,” T-Mobile said.