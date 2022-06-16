 Skip to main content
Your T-Mobile plan now has bigger gas discounts and international 5G

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

There are a lot of financial deterrents this year keeping people from planning summer vacations, but T-Mobile is determined to help subscribers take the vacations they’ve been dreaming of with its newly announced Coverage Beyond initiative. In short, Coverage Beyond aims to reduce the cost of traveling for T-Mobile’s most popular coverage plans by giving subscribers three great perks: free 5G data abroad, free streaming while on flights, and a handful of other travel perks like reduced gas prices.

Some of T-Mobile’s previous connection efforts gave its customers limited free low-speed data and free texting while abroad. This was a good way to reduce the stress of being out of the country for a short period, but Coverage Abroad ups the ante by offering 5GB of high-speed data to all Magenta Max and Business Unlimited Ultimate plan owners in 210 countries. In countries where it’s available, that “high-speed” data may even be 5G. Magenta and most other business plan owners can also count on free high-speed international data, but only in 11 select European countries.

The T-Mobile logo on a smartphone.
NurPhoto/Getty Images

In addition to free data while abroad, T-Mobile customers are also getting free in-flight Wi-Fi on select flights with Delta Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and American Airlines starting on June 21 (the first day of summer). The connection won’t be on all flights from the airlines mentioned above, but T-Mobile expects wider coverage for more flights to be coming soon — alongside coverage for United Airlines flights as well. Furthermore, that free Wi-Fi connection will be fast enough to support video streaming from Netflix, Paramount+, and other services.

Lastly, T-Mobile is boosting its gas discounts with T-Mobile Tuesdays. Subscribers can get $0.25 off every gallon of gas purchased at Shell stations this summer — an increase over the $0.05 or $0.10 discounts T-Mobile usually offers. As gas prices have continued to skyrocket, many usually affordable road trip vacations have become too expensive. As such, any extra savings here will be greatly appreciated. And even those who aren’t traveling for vacations can still make use of the perk to save on their daily commute.

