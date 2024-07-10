 Skip to main content
T-Mobile just made its 5G Home Internet plan cheaper; here’s the new price

By
Cell phone tower shooting off pink beams with a 5G logo next to it.
T-Mobile

T-Mobile, the nation’s third-largest carrier, recently dropped the price of its home internet plan. The company is also offering a prepaid Mastercard for customers who sign up for the service.

As reported by CNET, the T-Mobile Home Internet plan is decreasing in price from $60 to $50 per month. This new rate includes a $5 monthly discount for enrolling in automatic payments. Customers can save up to $20 monthly when bundling the service with the company’s Go5G Next, Go5G Plus, or Magenta Max phone plans.

The basic home internet plan from T-Mobile includes up to 245Mbps download and 31Mbps upload speeds. For $20 more per month, you can purchase T-Mobile Home Internet Plus. You’ll see the same speeds at this level, but also receive a Wi-Fi Mesh Access Point and the 5G Wi-Fi Gateway included in both plans.

T-Mobile is also now offering a $200 Virtual Prepaid Mastercard for new home internet signups for a limited time.

Like most phone companies, T-Mobile often changes the price of its services. For example, in January, it raised the cost of its home internet plan to $60 from $50. In May, it also raised prices, this time on some legacy phone plans, by up to $5 per month for each line.

Rising prices are not unique to T-Mobile. For example, earlier this year, AT&T raised the cost of its unlimited phone data plans by $1 and introduced a higher-priced option offering faster data speeds to customers. In March, Verizon, the nation’s largest carrier, increased the monthly price of its 5GB Get More phone lines by $4.

You can sign up for T-Mobile home internet from the company’s website or app.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
