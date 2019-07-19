Mobile

T-Mobile wants to give you a free smartphone when you add a line

Mark Jansen
By
t-mobile black friday deals T-Mobile

Smartphones are wonderful things, but there is something that’s even better than smartphones. What would that be? Free smartphones, of course. T-Mobile is offering free smartphones to customers when they purchase a new line in T-Mobile’s Magenta tier or above. With a selection of five affordable smartphones on offer, T-Mobile is looking to capitalize on the back-to-school crowd.

Interested in grabbing yourself a free smartphone on your new T-Mobile line? All you need to do is add a line to your existing or new T-Mobile account, and select the $40 per month per line Magenta option. You’ll be able to select from four currently available smartphones, or wait a short time for a fifth. You’ll be able to choose from T-Mobile’s own Revvlry and Revvl 2 Plus, the LG Q7 Plus, or the LG K30. Or, if you’re happy to wait, you can instead select the new Samsung Galaxy A10e when it becomes available on July 26.

The cost of the device will be offset in the form of bill credits across the 24-month contract — culminating in a $200 saving for the most expensive of the devices on offer. For a family of four, all adding new lines, that could add up to a massive savings of $800 across the two-year period. The bill credits will only cover the cost of the smartphone itself, of course — you’ll still have to pay for the $40 per month cost of the Magenta tier and all the benefits that come with it. But it does mean no additional costs for your phone, which is essentially money in your pocket.

t mobile ofering free smarphones back to school samsung a10e and a20

If you’re not looking to add a line, it’s still worth checking out the two new devices T-Mobile is adding on July 26. We’ve already highlighted the Galaxy A10e’s release, but there’s also the impending release of the Samsung Galaxy A20, which boasts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, Infinity-V display, and a massive 4,000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy A10e will be available for $0 down and $7.30 per month, while the Samsung Galaxy A20 will cost $10 down and $10 per month. Both phones will be bound for 24 months to T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan.

While none of these phones are likely to set the world on fire, it’s certainly an offer to consider if you’re watching your wallet.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Galaxy S8 Plus cases and covers
kodak mobile film scanner review hands on hkg 0923
Photography

The Google Cardboard of scanners, this Kodak takes film from attic to Instagram

The Google Cardboard of film scanners, the Kodak Mobile FIlm Scanner uses a piece of cardboard and the camera that you already have in your pocket to get film in the attic on Instagram without a major investment.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
how to send money on facebook smartphone friends internet connection
Mobile

Stalking apps: Google deletes 7 Android trackers from the Play Store

Google has removed from the Play Store seven stalking apps that could track someone's phone without them knowing about it. The sneaky software also offers access to a phone's contact list, as well as its SMS and call history.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
ubers in car shopping service now sells way more than just snacks cargo uber
Mobile

Uber’s in-car shopping service now sells way more than just snacks

The Cargo Box launched in 2018 to offer Uber drivers an easy way to sell snacks and drinks to riders. The service is now expanding to include lots more items, including tech products and travel accessories.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
unihertz titan news icing sugar
Mobile

Unihertz's rugged phone with a keyboard launches July 30 on Kickstarter

Recently, only BlackBerry's phones have offered a physical keyboard. Not any more. Chinese manufacturer Unihertz is preparing to launch the Unihertz Titan -- a rugged phone with a built-in physical keyboard.
Posted By Mark Jansen
how to unlock a phone
Mobile

Free yourself! How to unlock a phone from the icy hands of your wireless carrier

Do you want to know how to unlock a phone through your carrier or a third-party service like DoctorSIM? Regardless of which way you want to go, we've compiled a list of requirements and methods for doing so.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Spotify
Music

How much is Spotify Premium, and how can you get it at a discount?

Having access to millions of songs comes at a price -- albeit, a pretty small one. Before you figure out how much Spotify Premium is going to cost, you will want to see if you qualify for a discounted (or even free) subscription.
Posted By Josh Levenson
att introduces 5g evolution at amp t
News

AT&T accused of selling customers’ location data to bounty hunters and stalkers

AT&T was hit with a lawsuit Tuesday accusing it of selling customers’ real-time location data to third parties like credit agencies and bail guarantors, along with bounty hunters and stalkers, without having customer consent. 
Posted By Allison Matyus
Verizon storefront
Mobile

St. Paul, Minnesota, is the latest U.S. city to access Verizon's 5G network

Verizon is in the midst of a massive 5G rollout. Its mobile 5G network is now available in select areas of several cities such as Chicago and Denver. Here's everything you need to know about Verizon's 5G network.
Posted By Christian de Looper
huawei mate 20 pro tips tricks green
Mobile

Renders suggest the Huawei Mate 30 Pro may have a special cinematic camera lens

The Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro may join the Mate X folding phone as the company's star products for late 2019. This is what we know about the Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro so far.
Posted By Andy Boxall
FaceApp
News

Worried about how FaceApp is using your photos? Here’s how to delete your data

Are you concerned about your privacy with FaceApp? If so, you might want to delete your data from the app. The app has come under fire for its terms of service and privacy policies that it can use your face photos in any way it wants to. 
Posted By Allison Matyus
Prisma feature image
Mobile

A.I. photo filters use neural networks to make photos look like Picassos

Artificial Intelligence apps put a novel spin on social network-style photo filters. Instead of just overlaying an effect, these photo filters use machine learning and neural networks to transform an image into a predetermined style.
Posted By Jackie Dove
qualcomm snapdragon 5g devices mwc 2019 samsung galaxy s10 no watermark
Mobile

Samsung’s latest RAM chips can move data superfast on your next-gen smartphone

Samsung just announced its fastest RAM chips yet, boasting 44 GB/s transfer speeds with LPDDR5 technology on a 10-nm process. These 12-gigabyte monsters are meant to take 5G and A.I. to the next level on your next-gen smartphone.
Posted By Corey Gaskin
Best Galaxy S8 Plus cases Peel Super Thin Case
Mobile

Big, beautiful, and breakable: Check out the best Galaxy S8 Plus cases

There’s no denying Samsung’s ability to turn out an attractive smartphone, but glass curves are expensive to fix and metal chips easily. We've rounded up the best Galaxy S8 Plus cases on the market.
Posted By Simon Hill
Movado Connect wrist color
Wearables

FCC filing reveals impressive specs for luxury Movado Connect 2.0 smartwatch

It's been a while since we saw a smartwatch from luxury watchmaker Movado, but that drought may be over soon. FCC filings for the Movado Connect 2.0 have surfaced, and they paint a picture of a high-spec smartwatch.
Posted By Mark Jansen