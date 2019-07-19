T-Mobile wants to give you a free smartphone when you add a line

Share

Smartphones are wonderful things, but there is something that’s even better than smartphones. What would that be? Free smartphones, of course. T-Mobile is offering free smartphones to customers when they purchase a new line in T-Mobile’s Magenta tier or above. With a selection of five affordable smartphones on offer, T-Mobile is looking to capitalize on the back-to-school crowd.

Interested in grabbing yourself a free smartphone on your new T-Mobile line? All you need to do is add a line to your existing or new T-Mobile account, and select the $40 per month per line Magenta option. You’ll be able to select from four currently available smartphones, or wait a short time for a fifth. You’ll be able to choose from T-Mobile’s own Revvlry and Revvl 2 Plus, the LG Q7 Plus, or the LG K30. Or, if you’re happy to wait, you can instead select the new Samsung Galaxy A10e when it becomes available on July 26.

The cost of the device will be offset in the form of bill credits across the 24-month contract — culminating in a $200 saving for the most expensive of the devices on offer. For a family of four, all adding new lines, that could add up to a massive savings of $800 across the two-year period. The bill credits will only cover the cost of the smartphone itself, of course — you’ll still have to pay for the $40 per month cost of the Magenta tier and all the benefits that come with it. But it does mean no additional costs for your phone, which is essentially money in your pocket.

If you’re not looking to add a line, it’s still worth checking out the two new devices T-Mobile is adding on July 26. We’ve already highlighted the Galaxy A10e’s release, but there’s also the impending release of the Samsung Galaxy A20, which boasts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, Infinity-V display, and a massive 4,000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy A10e will be available for $0 down and $7.30 per month, while the Samsung Galaxy A20 will cost $10 down and $10 per month. Both phones will be bound for 24 months to T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan.

While none of these phones are likely to set the world on fire, it’s certainly an offer to consider if you’re watching your wallet.