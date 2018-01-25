T-Mobile is helping customers stay connected throughout the Olympics

If you’re lucky enough to be headed to South Korea in a few weeks to catch the Winter Olympics, you’re practically required to share your good fortune with folks back home. And while that doesn’t mean buying everyone you know a plane ticket to Pyeongchang, it does mean keeping all your friends and family members abreast of the action taking place in the world’s greatest sporting event.

With T-Mobile, you’ll quickly become the most popular person around, as you take advantage of the Un-carrier’s free unlimited high-speed data, free unlimited calls to the U.S., and free texting. So whether you’re watching figure skating, hockey, or downhill skiing, you can pretend that your friends and family are with you.

The free data and unlimited calls within South Korea are available throughout the winter games, while free texting is already including for T-Mobile subscribers in more than 140 countries and destinations. Conveniently, you won’t have to do anything at all to reap these rewards (except, of course, be a T-Mobile customer). Beginning February 7 and continuing through March 20 following the closing ceremonies of the Paralympic Games, unlimited data and calling will automatically kick in across South Korea for T-Mobile customers with postpaid plans, absolutely for free.

“The Winter Games are full of unforgettable moments, and now, T-Mobile customers in South Korea can snap, tweet, and share those big moments without worrying about bill shock when they get back home,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “And while the carriers gouge you and make you jump through ridiculous hoops, the Un-carrier makes it easy! Free and unlimited data and calling just HAPPEN from the moment you step foot in South Korea.”

T-Mobile can also help you with your communications needs as you make your way from the U.S. to South Korea. Thanks to T-Mobile’s partnership with Gogo, Un-carrier subscribers can access free texting throughout their flights, along with a free hour of smartphone Wi-Fi. Bear in mind though that this only works on domestic flights, so if your trip to South Korea includes a layover somewhere in the U.S., you’ll be able to enjoy this additional perk.