Get 3% Daily Cash on Apple Card for any T-Mobile store purchase

T-Mobile has today announced that it is the exclusive wireless partner for Apple Card in the U.S., meaning anyone using their Apple Card in T-Mobile stores from September 20, 2019, gets 3% Daily Cash back when using Apple Pay. But the best part of this offer is that it isn’t limited to purchases of Apple products — so you can get 3% Daily Cash on any purchase in a T-Mobile store, whether you’re buying a new iPhone or a case for a Galaxy S10.

Amusingly, this is a better deal than what Apple offers itself. While Apple also offers a 3% Daily Cash reward for shopping in its own stores, the bonus only applies if you buy an Apple-branded product. Obviously you’re not going to find any non-Apple products in the Apple store, but it’s still undoubtedly better to get the same bonus on any purchase in a store. The bonus is also a 1% boost of the usual 2% Daily Cash bonus you’ll get from paying with Apple Card using your iPhone or Apple Watch.

“We’re all about giving customers the best value in wireless, and we’re doing it again by offering 3% Daily Cash on Apple Card,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “More options. More value. And cash back, including on Apple’s newest products. It’s just the Un-carrier way.”

T-Mobile would probably prefer you used your Apple Card to pick up a model of the new iPhone 11 range, and it’s offering a range of deals to tempt you to pick up Apple’s new finest smartphones. No matter which phone you pick up — the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max — your monthly costs for the phone itself cap at $31.25, and you only have to pay more upfront for the more expensive models. Check out all your options in our iPhone 11 range buying guide.

Not got yourself an Apple Card or not sure what all of the fuss is about? We’ve broken down all the bonuses and benefits in our Apple Card review, and applying for one is extremely easy. Just don’t keep it near leather if you care about keeping the titanium as shiny as the day it arrived.

