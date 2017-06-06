The Un-carrier is giving away 100 smartphones in its T-Mobile Tuesdays anniversary

Why it matters to you T-Mobile has been thanking customers for being customers for a year with T-Mobile Tuesdays, and now the firm is celebrating in a big way.

It has been a year since T-Mobile first started giving away free stuff (yes, really) every Tuesday, and to celebrate the milestone, the Un-carrier is doing the only logical thing — giving away more free stuff. Every hour for 12 hours today, June 6, the Seattle-based mobile service provider will be giving away prizes, including 100 LG G6 phones, an LG G Pad X 8.0, and other non-hardware treats.

For the past year, T-Mobile has been thanking its customers for simply existing by way of its T-Mobile Tuesdays program, and over the last 12 months, customers have taken advantage of more than 40 million free gifts. But now, the company really wants to turn up the volume, promising to give away “tens of millions of dollars in free stuff.”

There’s the opportunity for free gas for a year, free movie tickets for a year, $1,000 to spend at PetSmart (or Papa John’s or Vudu), free Lyft rides, and free coffee from Dunkin’ Donuts. And of course, T-Mobile is still giving out its more standard Tuesday prizes (though do you really want a T-Mobile branded trucker hat?).

“The carriers just love to see you sweat. But, this summer, the Un-carrier’s gonna help you stay chill — with ice cream, movies, and a whole lot more.” said John Legere, president & CEO of T-Mobile. “With T-Mobile Tuesdays, we prove our loyalty to you and thank you for being a customer every single week with awesome free stuff.”