 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This luxury Tag Heuer smartwatch has a $900 discount right now

By
Amazing Deal The Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 in black with a Jomashop watermark.
Tag Heuer / Jomashop

There’s been a longstanding thought process that says you can either have luxury or smarts. And we’re not talking about life, but rather in watches. Smart watches are seen as a luxury but not luxurious. Old school watches are seen as smartly designed, but not “smart.” The rising hybrid watch trend, however, shows that there is a lot of demand for luxurious smart watches.

Tag Heuer’s Connected Calibre E4 isn’t quite a hybrid, but it is most certainly of the luxury variety. Today, however, it has been marked down in price. By a lot. Tap the button below to see the Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 at a price of $1,450. That’s $900 less than its retail of $2,350 and a discount of 38%.

Why you should buy the Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4

The Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 uses the Wear OS system, giving you access to features like your heart rate and compass information on the watch. You’ll also be able to connect it to your phone via Bluetooth for the activity tracking info you expect from a smartwatch. So far, so good.

Related

But, you’re probably not getting a Tag Heuer for a technical update, but instead for the look, style, and design inspiration of the famous watchmaker. If you take a look at our Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 review, you’ll start to see where that mechanical craftsmanship influences the watch. (Note: The watch shown in the review is a more metallic color, whereas the one on sale here is a dark black.)

Our reviewer talked to a friend that hadn’t gotten into the feel and design of regular smartwatches, calling the shape, size, and design of the Tag Heuer, “the most appealing he’d seen.” Per our reviewer, “With the right watch face, it has the classic Tag Heuer look too, but is never over the top, or worse, cheap-looking.” The buttons on the side of the watch press with a satisfying mechanical click and the crown rotates with precision. This is a smartwatch that feels good.

Right now, if you tap the button below you can get a Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 for $1,450. That’s $900 less than the suggested retail price of $2,350. If you’re not interested, however, be sure to check out these other smartwatch deals for a selection of more classic, “techy” smartwatches.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Preorder the Light Phone III and save $200 (and your sanity)
Light Phone 3

We're now living in a world where a significant proportion of people are actually wanting to "de-tech" parts of their lives without going tech-free altogether. Compare this year's article about the joys of dumb phones over this classic from 2011 that told us young people prefer tech over the ability to smell. And that brings us to the Light Phone III, an upcoming phone that you can pre-order today that will help simplify your life without going "dumb." It's actually quite techy, but, as our Light Phone III teaser described it, it is all done in an "intentional" way. In other words it is a phone meant to serve you and not advertisers or the parts of our brains that respond to flashing lights and sounds. Preorder it now (it's estimated to ship in August) for a $200 discount, dropping the phone from $799 to $599, by tapping the button below. Or, keep reading to see why less is sometimes more.

Why you should preorder the Light Phone III
Matter and anti-matter, protons and electrons, the lightness and the darkness — opposites create balance, or so the story goes. The Light Phone III provides all of the most important features of a modern day smartphone: A camera, alarm, timer, calculator, calendar, directory, directions, a notes app, and a simple music and podcast player. It has GPS, Bluetooth, finger print ID, flashlight, noise-cancelling mic, and can even be used as a hotspot for your other devices. There's even a nice AMOLED screen.

Read more
I compared Opera Mini’s AI chatbot with ChatGPT and Gemini, and I’m impressed
Opera Mini AI chatbot running on a phone kept on a round table.

Opera Mini is a mobile browser with a decadeslong legacy that predates the launch of even mobile platforms, including Android or iOS. Its popularity has since dwindled, especially as Google and Apple offer more refined browsers, in Chrome and Safari, which are also preinstalled on phones. To keep up with this intense pressure, Opera -- the eponymous browser company -- has also taken some unwelcome steps, such as adding full-screen banner ads and a sensational news feed to its browser.

However, there is one area where Opera Mini is still relevant, and that is its data saving features, which used to be the selling point in the early days of smartphones when data was costly and limited. Though the issue like slow internet speeds or data caps are far less prevalent, we might still find ourselves stuck occasionally. And that's why Opera Mini can still be useful.

Read more
This is Huaqiangbei, the world’s craziest technology market
One of the many markets at Huaqiangbei

One of my favorite places to visit in China is Shenzhen. Established in 1979, the small fishing village north of Hong Kong has turned into the beating heart of China's technology scene, and nowhere is this more epitomized than in Huaqiangbei. 

A district in Shenzhen, Huaqiangbei, has become the go-to destination for exploring the latest technology. However, it's much more than this: it's also where you'll find the craziest and wildest range of technology devices, accessories, and components. 

Read more