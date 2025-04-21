This luxury Tag Heuer smartwatch has a $900 discount right now

There’s been a longstanding thought process that says you can either have luxury or smarts. And we’re not talking about life, but rather in watches. Smart watches are seen as a luxury but not luxurious. Old school watches are seen as smartly designed, but not “smart.” The rising hybrid watch trend, however, shows that there is a lot of demand for luxurious smart watches.

Tag Heuer’s Connected Calibre E4 isn’t quite a hybrid, but it is most certainly of the luxury variety. Today, however, it has been marked down in price. By a lot. Tap the button below to see the Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 at a price of $1,450. That’s $900 less than its retail of $2,350 and a discount of 38%.

Why you should buy the Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4

The Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 uses the Wear OS system, giving you access to features like your heart rate and compass information on the watch. You’ll also be able to connect it to your phone via Bluetooth for the activity tracking info you expect from a smartwatch. So far, so good.

But, you’re probably not getting a Tag Heuer for a technical update, but instead for the look, style, and design inspiration of the famous watchmaker. If you take a look at our Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 review, you’ll start to see where that mechanical craftsmanship influences the watch. (Note: The watch shown in the review is a more metallic color, whereas the one on sale here is a dark black.)

Our reviewer talked to a friend that hadn’t gotten into the feel and design of regular smartwatches, calling the shape, size, and design of the Tag Heuer, “the most appealing he’d seen.” Per our reviewer, “With the right watch face, it has the classic Tag Heuer look too, but is never over the top, or worse, cheap-looking.” The buttons on the side of the watch press with a satisfying mechanical click and the crown rotates with precision. This is a smartwatch that feels good.

Right now, if you tap the button below you can get a Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 for $1,450. That’s $900 less than the suggested retail price of $2,350. If you’re not interested, however, be sure to check out these other smartwatch deals for a selection of more classic, “techy” smartwatches.