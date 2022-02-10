  1. Mobile

Tag Heuer reinvents its luxury smartwatch with 2 stunning models

Andy Boxall
By

Tag Heuer was a pioneer in the luxury smartwatch space with the original Carrera Connected, and it’s now back with two truly new models to tempt us — the 42mm Connected Calibre E4 and 45mm Connected Calibre E4. Although they share the same name, the design changes a lot depending on the size of the case, and neither has much in common with the previous Connected Tag Heuer smartwatches.

Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 smartwatches.

Let’s start with the 45mm Connected Calibre E4. There are two versions, one made from polished stainless steel with a black polished ceramic bezel and a steel case back, and a second made from titanium with a black Diamond-like Carbon (DLC) coating and a titanium case back. It has flat sapphire crystal over the screen, a rubber-coated steel crown and two steel buttons which Tag Heuer says have a more mechanical feel. After you’ve chosen the case there are three strap options, a steel bracelet, a black rubber strap with a steel folding clasp, and a black rubber strap with a titanium folding clasp.

The OLED screen measures 1.39 inches with 454 x 454-pixel resolution and a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor powers it. Although the smartwatch runs Google’s Wear OS 2 software at launch, it is eligible for an update to Wear OS 3 when it launches later this year, meaning you can buy with confidence. Other equipment includes a heart rate sensor, NFC for mobile payments, an altimeter, compass, GPS, and a 430mAh battery. Tag Heuer says it should return a full day of use between charges, even with five hours of golf tracking.

Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 crowns.

For the 42mm Connected Calibre E4, Tag Heuer has dropped the large bezel and replaced it with a smaller, more elegant version, reduced the thickness of the case, and removed the rubber coating from the crown. The result is a more subtle and sophisticated shape. There’s a single version of the 42mm smartwatch, with a case made from polished steel, but with a domed sapphire crystal over the screen rather than the flat sapphire on the 45mm version. In addition to the black rubber strap and steel bracelet, there’s a black calfskin leather strap available too. Other Tag Heuer rubber watch straps in different colors will also fit both the smartwatches, so it’s easy to customize.

The smaller case houses a smaller screen, just 1.28 inches, but the 416 x 416-pixel resolution means the pixel density remains the same as the 45mm model at 326ppi. The processor, software, and other hardware features are shared with the 45mm Connected Calibre E4 too, but the battery has a smaller 330mAh capacity. Tag Heuer still expects a day’s worth of use, provided you don’t track more than an hour’s run. Both come with a stylish new desktop wireless charger that doubles as a nightstand.

1 of 4
Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 45mm.
Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 45mm
Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 45mm.
Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 45mm
Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 42mm.
Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 42mm
Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 42mm.
Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 42mm

Tag Heuer has added a selection of updated apps to the watches, including a new guided workout app. The app shows on-screen prompts for a selection of different exercise routines, and the workouts are customizable so if you already have a plan, it can easily be added in. The Tag Heuer Sports app has been overhauled with tracking for running, cycling, golf, swimming, and walking. Along with the apps, each watch has various new Tag Heuer watch faces, several of which look much like classic Tag Heuer traditional watches.

How much will you pay for one of these? Prices start at $1,800 or 1,500 British pounds for the Connected Calibre E4 42mm with a rubber strap, and $2,050 or 1,700 pounds for the 45mm steel Connected Calibre E4 with a rubber strap. The top titanium model will cost $2,500 or 2,100 pounds. The two new Connected Calibre E4 smartwatches will be released on March 10, and Tag Heuer is offering a trade-in offer for anyone with a previous generation Connected smartwatch.

