Target gives shoppers a new way to pay with ‘Wallet,’ its mobile payment system

Last year, Target confirmed it would launch its own mobile payment solution in 2017. With only a few weeks left in the year, the retailer officially launched Wallet — available in the Target app for iOS and Android.

To use the new feature, you need to add a Target REDcard — its store-branded card that offers savings perks. Target’s REDcard can either link to your bank account as a debit card, or you can sign up for a credit card instead.

With Wallet, customers can check out in-store using their smartphone while also applying Cartwheel digital coupons or discounts after scanning their barcode. Shoppers will also receive five percent back by using the Target REDcard, which can be pre-uploaded to the app.

Once you have the app open, you scan the barcode of the specific item you want to purchase. You then have the option to add the item to your list and save the offer from Cartwheel. After you’re done shopping, you can present your Wallet barcode at the register to check out.

According to Target, using the new Wallet feature proved to be up to four times faster than checking out with other payment methods. Customers will be able to soon use Target GiftCards with the new feature as well.

The rollout of Wallet isn’t the first of its kind for retailers — Walmart launched Walmart Pay in 2015 and is currently available in all of its stores nationwide. All you have to do is install the Walmart app to use while shopping, and then scan the QR code that appears on the debit card reader at checkout when you’re ready. You then receive an electronic receipt when the payment goes through.

Both Target and Walmart are retailers who are part of CurrentC — a group of retailers with their own mobile payment solution. This means the retailers have decided not to opt-in to Apple Pay or Android Pay, and are instead trying to encourage customers to use its own apps while shopping.

Currently, Wallet is only open to those who have the Target REDcard, but the feature will roll out to non-cardholders soon. Customers will eventually be able to store and redeem Target GiftCards in the future as well.