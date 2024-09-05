TCL just announced two new Android phones, and they look fantastic

At IFA 2024, TCL is unveiling a slate of devices that care more about your eyes than putting the latest flagships out there to shame. The latest from the brand is the TAB 11 Gen 2 tablet and a pair of TCL 50 NXTPAPER series phones, all of which blend affordability with clean looks and visual convenience.

The biggest draw, aside from a rather eye-catching look for the camera design, is the paper-like NXTPAPER display tech. But there are a few extra goodies thrown into the mix this year. For example, TCL is bringing the NXTPAPER Key to its phones.

A single click instantly shifts the screen to an e-ink format, which not only reduces eye strain but also extends the battery life so that a single charge can last a whole week. This is somewhat like the Boox Palma but within a full-fledged smartphone package.

Both phones share much of the same hardware. You get a 6.8-inch FHD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and the proprietary NXTPAPER tech implemented over 2.5D curved glass. Peak brightness figures reach a respectable 650 nits, and a fingerprint-resistant coating is also applied over the paper-like screen.

And yes, TCL does sell a stylus called T-Pen for your scribbling passions. The two TCL 50 NXTPAPER series phones rely on MediaTek’s Dimensity 6300 processor and run Android 14 out of the box. Notably, they will only get two Android OS updates, which means the roadmap is locked once Android 16 arrives next year.

The fairly large 5,010 mAh battery powering the two phones supports 33W fast charging. More importantly, each one comes with a charging brick with an equivalent output bundled in the retail box.

The camera department is led by a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP snapper for ultrawide capture, and a 2MP unit for macro photography. Coming to the differences, the TCL 50 NXTPAPER offers an 8MP selfie camera, while the Pro model kicks things up a notch with a 32MP sensor.

Each phone has 8GB of RAM, but the onboard storage is 256GB on the vanilla model and 512GB on the Pro version. Thankfully, buyers can insert a microSD card with up to 2TB capacity inside each phone, while authentication is handled by a fingerprint sensor on the side.

In addition to phones, TCL is also expanding its tablet lineup by putting the NXTVISION display tech on the Tab 11 Gen 2 slate. “NXTVISION technology enhances clarity and color, delivering vibrant visuals perfect for multimedia activities,” claims the company.

Now, the tablet won’t set your heart racing with silicon frenzy with its specs. Things are pretty modest here, which makes sense, given the tablet’s core appeal. You get a 10.95-inch full-HD+ display, which draws power from a 9,000mAh battery rated to last 13 hours of video watching and support for 18W charging in tow.

MediaTek’s Helio G80 processor keeps the show alight, ticking alongside 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. TCL has graciously put a microSD card slot on its tablet, as well, which allows storage expansion by up to 1TB. The 18W charger also comes in the box.

A 5MP camera is responsible for selfies and video calls, while an 8MP sensor at the back captures the world around you. TCL has set an asking price of €199 for its latest NXTPAPER tablet, which will be sold in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Europe.

As for the phones, the TCL 50 Pro NXTPAPER is priced at €299, while the standard version costs €229 for the European market. The company is yet to confirm availability in other markets, including the U.S. or Asia.