Digital Trends
Mobile

Wrap it or bend it. TCL’s foldable concept phones can put a screen in any format

Mark Jansen
By

TCL has taken to MWC 2019 to show off concepts of its latest technological advances, including the “DragonHinge” hardware that will form the physical backbone of its  upcoming foldable phones. While none of these devices are anything close to final products, it offers examples of what we could expect from a TCL-branded phone, but also how TCL could use the technology in its other products and appliances.

Accompanying the news about DragonHinge are also a handful of new budget-priced Alcatel phones, as well as a bold red BlackBerry Key2.

DragonHinge for folding smartphones

TCL knows it won’t be a part of the first wave of foldable smartphones. Samsung and Huawei have both announced their devices — the Galaxy Fold and Mate X, respectively — but both these phones are around the $2,000 price range. TCL wants to take its time to introduce foldable hardware that’s far more accessible to the average person.

tcl folding phones mwc 2019 dragonhinge image 1

The DragonHinge is the name of the hinge that helps bridge the two screens together to create a foldable phone, and it’s paired with flexible AMOLED displays from TCL’s sister company, CSOT.

“Through TCL’s vertical integration with CSOT, we have conquered many of the challenges that come with flexible displays, and now with the announcement of DragonHinge, we’re able to show the world how we’ll overcome the mechanical housing challenges that must be solved in order to support these new foldable form factors,” said Shane Lee, general manager of the Global Product Center at TCL Communication. “We now have a hardware solution to build from, freeing us up to tackle the unique software experiences this new technology enables.”

1 of 6
tcl folding phones mwc 2019 foldaphone clamshells
tcl folding phones mwc 2019 foldaphone book
tcl folding phones mwc 2019 foldaphone designs
tcl folding phones mwc 2019 foldaphone above
tcl folding phones mwc 2019 foldaphone clamshells 2
tcl folding phones mwc 2019 foldaphone featured

We held various prototype foldable phones, from one that looks like a small wallet and opened up to show off a large display, to another that could be snapped onto a wrist as a bracelet when you don’t want to use it as a phone. There was even a super tiny phone that folded out to look like a normal smartphone — handy if your jeans pocket can’t fit modern large-screen phones. They all felt well built, with the hinge working perfectly as intended. These were all prototype hardware with dummy screens, so we can’t speak much about overall reliability, but we’re incredibly excited by the different form factors. Foldable smartphones are ushering in a new wave designs and innovations, allowing manufacturers to think outside the box, and that’s precisely what TCL’s doing here.

We know for sure TCL’s foldable phone will arrive some time in the middle of 2020, and it’s highly unlikely the company will use its Alcatel or BlackBerry brands for the phone. It will likely be TCL’s first smartphone, showing that it too can innovate and create a high-end device (Alcatel makes budget phones, and BlackBerry has a niche audience due to its physical keyboard). TCL said while it is confident with the DragonHinge and its capability to build the hardware, it still needs to work on software, and the company is currently working with Google to help create a user interface that fits well with these foldable phones.

Brand new budget Alcatel devices

TCL’s MWC presence wasn’t just about futuristic folding phones — it also showed off some brand new budget devices under the Alcatel brand.

The first and cheapest is the Alcatel 1S. This budget device packs an octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage (with MicroSD expansion) behind a 5.5-inch 18:9 HD+ IPS LCD display. It runs Android 9.0 Pie, and is powered by a Spreadtrum processor along with a 3,060mAh battery. You’ll find a 13-megapixel lens and a 2-megapixel lens around the back, and the option to unlock your phone with the fingerprint sensor and facial recognition. It’ll be coming to Europe in the second quarter of the year (between April and June), and will cost 109 euros.

Next are the Alacatel 3 and 3L. These two budget phones share a similar design, and sport a 5.9-inch IPS LCD with a mini notch and HD+ resolutions. The Alcatel 3 is the more powerful of the two, thanks to an octa-core processor — but the Alcatel 3L comes with a Snapdragon processor as well. You’ll find a 3,500mAh battery on both. You’ll also find the same dual-lens setup on both phones — a 13-megapixel and 5-pixel lens that will allow for portrait mode shots. Both will be arriving in the second quarter of 2019, where they will also get an update to Android 9 Pie. The Alcatel 3 starts at 159 euros for 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, or 189 euros for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The Alcatel 3L will start at 139 euros.

Last but not least is the Alcatel 3T 10. This affordable tablet offers a 10-inch screen with dual front-facing speakers, and is powered by Android 9.0 Oreo and a hefty 4,080mAh battery. But the real draw here is the optional Audio Station. This accessory claims to offer up to 7 hours of playback, and comes with support for other external music players — making it the perfect speaker when you’re out and about. The Alcatel 3T 10 will be available later in the year, with prices starting from 179 euros, or 229 euros with the Audio Station.

tcl folding phones mwc 2019 blackberry key2 red main

Finally, TCL also released information about a brand-new red version of the BlackBerry Key2. You can find more about the red model in our BlackBerry Key2 news post.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Foldable phone wars: Huawei's Mate X takes on Samsung's Galaxy Fold
Samsung Galaxy Buds
Product Review

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds are a brilliant combination of value and comfort

With six hours of battery life, an extremely comfortable fit, sweatproofing, and a very palatable price tag, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds are putting all other true wireless earbuds on notice.
Posted By Parker Hall
kate spade scallop android wear smartwatch news 8
Deals

Amazon drops a sweet deal on the Kate Spade Scallop smartwatch for women

Unlike many other smartwatches geared toward women, the Kate Spade Scallop offers a more chic and minimalistic look. With this Amazon sale going on right now, you can get it for $109 off its retail price.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Lyft Aptiv ride experience
Cars

Lyft’s Shared Saver service offers cheaper rides, but you’ll have to walk a little

Lyft has launched a new ride option called Shared Saver that offers cheaper rides if you're willing to walk a little. Shared Saver designates a nearby pick-up point and drops you off a short distance from your final destination.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best Apple AirPods alternatives
Deals

The 5 best Apple AirPods alternatives for Android, Windows, and iOS devices

Apple AirPods, nice as they are, aren't the only game in town. Other makers are offering their own truly wireless earbuds, and if you're looking to buy a pair of high-end in-ear headphones, we've got the best AirPod alternatives on the…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Samsung Galaxy s10e hands-on
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs. iPhone XR: Cut-price flagship showdown

The Samsung Galaxy S10 range has been revealed, and it heralds a new age of powerful technology. The Galaxy S10e packs the new power and design into a cheaper price point. But is it better than the iPhone XR?
Posted By Mark Jansen
motorola moto g7 news feat
Mobile

The budget-friendly Moto G7 is now available for pre-order

After a number of leaks and rumors, the Motorola Moto G7, Moto G7 Play, and Moto G7 Power are finally here. The devices represent quite a spec bump over the previous-generation Moto G6 phones, yet still come at a reasonable price.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Norrland Parka
Outdoors

This feature-packed parka includes a Wi-Fi hot spot to keep you plugged in

The Norrland Parka is a winter jacket that offers more than 20 features, including pockets for storing smartphones, tablets, and earbuds, as well as a USB battery pack and a Wi-Fi hotspot for staying connected on the go.
Posted By Kraig Becker
Belkin Apple Watch iPhone Charger
Deals

Apple cuts prices on refurbished iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches

Unless you can find a really good deal, you're going to have to pay a pretty penny to get the latest Apple Watch, iPhone, or iPad. Fortunately, the Apple website actually offers pretty substantial discounts if you know where to look.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
5g capable phones manufacturers header getty
Mobile

Intel 5G modem chips won’t be available until 2020, could delay 5G iPhone

Chip manufacturer Intel announced its 5G modem chips would not be available until 2020. This could be a problem for Apple, which had planned to launch the next-generation iPhone with 5G capabilities in 2020.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
kate spade and fossil smartwatch deals venture
Deals

Kate Spade and Fossil smartwatches get deep price cuts on Amazon

Finding a stylish smartwatch to fit your look can get really expensive. But if you're on a budget, these great deals on Kate Spade and Fossil watches can really help you afford one.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
samsung galaxy buds
Deals

Get a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds when you pre-order the S10

The Samsung Galaxy Buds debuted during the Unpacked event alongside the all-new Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus. So it's fitting that you can get a free pair when you preorder the Galaxy S10.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
how to sync your Outlook calendar to an iPhone
Deals

Apple drops $100 off the price of the refurbished iPhone 7 Plus

iOS tech can get really expensive, but if you don't mind buying a refurbished phone, you can save quite a bit of money. Apple is offering up to $100 off the refurbished iPhone 7 Plus right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
awesome tech you cant buy yet sphero rvr feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Programmable toy car and beanless coffee

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Huawei Mate X
Mobile

Foldable phone wars: Huawei’s Mate X takes on Samsung’s Galaxy Fold

Huawei has announced the Huawei Mate X, a 5G folding smartphone with stunning looks. The Mate X has three screens, a clever hinge system, and a Leica camera. All the details you need to know are right here.
Posted By Andy Boxall