TCL adds four new handsets to its TCL 60 series

TCL announced the TCL 60 XE NXTPaper 5G at CES 2025, and now the company has further expanded the 60 series with several new additions: the TCL 60R 5G, the TCL 60 5G, the TCL 60 SE, and the TCL 605.

The TCL 60 SE is a particularly interesting newcomer that focuses heavily on e-reading functionality. It has a built-in blue light filter, adaptive color temperature and brightness, and several other interesting perks that will make it a bookworm’s go-to device for reading with the lights off. It also has several AI functions that help with translation, summarization, and more. The 5,200mAh battery also means you’ll get all-day battery life.

Both the TCL 60R 5G and the TCL 60 5G have 6.7-inch displays and support refresh rates of 120Hz. These two handsets are built with entertainment front and center, with a set of dual speakers and powerful, efficiency-focused batteries that will let you binge your latest obsession without worrying whether you can finish the episode or not.

On the other hand, the TCL 60 SE and TCL 605 excel in terms of photography. Both have 50MP hybrid cameras and use the MediaTek Helio G81 chipset for pain-free processing.

The specific IP rating isn’t listed for each model, but TCL says that each device is “built to last, featuring improved durability with splash and dust resistance.” The TCL 60 SE holds an IP54 rating, so it’s likely the others are close to that same spec.

Unfortunately, only the TCL 60 XE Nxtpaper 5G is available in North America. The other devices are only available in specific geographic locations. The XE NXTPaper 5G has a suggested retail price of $325 CAD, which is around $230 USD.