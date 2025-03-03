 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

TCL adds four new handsets to its TCL 60 series

By
TCL 60 SE
TCL / TCL
MWC 2025
Mobile World Congress
Read our complete coverage of Mobile World Congress
Updated less than 1 hour ago

TCL announced the TCL 60 XE NXTPaper 5G at CES 2025, and now the company has further expanded the 60 series with several new additions: the TCL 60R 5G, the TCL 60 5G, the TCL 60 SE, and the TCL 605.

The TCL 60 SE is a particularly interesting newcomer that focuses heavily on e-reading functionality. It has a built-in blue light filter, adaptive color temperature and brightness, and several other interesting perks that will make it a bookworm’s go-to device for reading with the lights off. It also has several AI functions that help with translation, summarization, and more. The 5,200mAh battery also means you’ll get all-day battery life.

Recommended Videos

Both the TCL 60R 5G and the TCL 60 5G have 6.7-inch displays and support refresh rates of 120Hz. These two handsets are built with entertainment front and center, with a set of dual speakers and powerful, efficiency-focused batteries that will let you binge your latest obsession without worrying whether you can finish the episode or not.

TCL 60 Series
TCL / TCL

On the other hand, the TCL 60 SE and TCL 605 excel in terms of photography. Both have 50MP hybrid cameras and use the MediaTek Helio G81 chipset for pain-free processing.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The specific IP rating isn’t listed for each model, but TCL says that each device is “built to last, featuring improved durability with splash and dust resistance.” The TCL 60 SE holds an IP54 rating, so it’s likely the others are close to that same spec.

Unfortunately, only the TCL 60 XE Nxtpaper 5G is available in North America. The other devices are only available in specific geographic locations. The XE NXTPaper 5G has a suggested retail price of $325 CAD, which is around $230 USD.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
IFA 2023: the coolest phones and smartwatches we’ve seen
Two people holding a Fairphone 5 each.

The IFA conference in 2019 IFA

It's the first week of September, so it's time for the 99th edition of the Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin — more commonly known as IFA. This trade fair is focused on consumer electronics and home appliances and is being held at the Messe Berlin. The five-day event attracts thousands of visitors and leading technology manufacturers each year.

Read more
The best smartphones at CES 2023
thinkphone by motorola news announce ces 2023

CES 2023 is not a show where you’ll see dozens of new smartphones, but don’t think that means there aren’t any at all to be found at the event in Las Vegas. While the Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15 are scheduled to come later this year, CES has still managed to bring a few surprises. Here are the best smartphones revealed at CES 2023.
Motorola ThinkPhone

Unfortunately, what is probably the most interesting smartphone at CES 2023 isn’t one we’ll be able to pop out and buy. The ThinkPhone by Motorola (to give it its full, rather awkward name) is part of the company’s push into the world of Business-to-Business (B2B) phones and is packed with software that makes it attractive to companies wanting to equip their staff with new devices.

Read more
HMD Global wants you to keep your new Nokia phone and save the planet
All the devices included in HMD Global's new Circular plan.

HMD Global, the company that owns the license to make Nokia phones, is introducing a selection of new phones. And alongside those phones, there's also a new way to purchase one of them to encourage you to keep it for longer than usual. That’s right, HMD Global doesn’t want you to keep upgrading your phone, an unusual strategy for any phone maker.
Nokia's plan to 'redefine phone ownership'
The new way to buy and keep your phone is called Circular, and it will “redefine phone ownership,” according to HMD Global. So what’s it all about? On the surface, it’s a simple phone leasing service, where you sign up with the company and pay monthly for your new Nokia phone. It’s a fixed contract for just three months, then you’re free to cancel, continue, or upgrade when you want. But don't do that, because Circular is all about keeping your phone.

What makes it different from the rest is that HMD Global will reward you for keeping your phone, but not through free gifts or a break on your monthly payments. Instead, you earn virtual credits called Seed of Tomorrow (yes, really) to invest in a set of curated environmentally aware causes. The longer you keep your phone, the more seeds you get, and the more causes you can support. Unconnected, Ecologi, and Clear Rivers are the names already onboard.

Read more