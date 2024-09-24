Tecno launched its Spark 30 and Spark 30 Pro phones today, and while they’re both impressive machines, the custom design is the more appealing part. They look like Transformers, tickling something deep inside our nostalgic millennial hearts.

The Tecno Spark 30 has a custom Bumblebee edition, while the Tecno Spark 30 Pro gets Optimus Prime in a stunning red, blue, and silver paint job. The company partnered with Hasbro for the rights and said it hopes to provide a “layer of excitement for energetic youth.”

Of course, if you don’t want the Transformers editions — although we don’t really understand why you wouldn’t — the Spark 30 Pro also comes in Obsidian Edge (black) and Arctic Glow (white). The Spark 30 comes in Astral Ice and Stellar Shadow, another white/black combination.

According to Tecno’s press release, the collaboration will include exclusive branded merchandise and gift sets. However, the release doesn’t specify what the merchandise will be.

The Spark 30 and Spark 30 Pro are pretty impressive in terms of specs, too. The Spark 30 Pro has a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 13-megapixel front camera, and a 64MP rear camera.

On the other hand, the Spark 30 Pro has a 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 1,700 nits. It has a fingerprint sensor underneath the display. The Spark 30 Pro also has AI functionality, including AIGC Imaging — a suite with an object eraser, cut-out features, and more.

If you count yourself among the thousands of Transformers fans out there, then this phone is definitely worth taking a look at — even if you only want to admire its build. A U.S. release is unlikely, unfortunately, though we’ll continue to admire it from afar.