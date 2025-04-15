 Skip to main content
The $999 iPad Pro M4 is discounted by $100 at select stores today

Watching video on M4 iPad Pro.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

If you want one of the best tablets, it is only natural to gravitate towards the iPad Pro line. It is the top of the iPad line, and we compare the iPad Pro M4 and Microsoft Surface Pro side by side. These are intense products. And right now you can get the 11-inch version of the iPad Pro M4 for just $899. That’s $100 off its usual $999 price. Tap the appropriate button below to jump to this deal at the retailer of your choice or keep reading to see why we like it so much.

Why you should buy the iPad Pro M4

The basic stat line of the iPad Pro M4 is quite impressive. Its 11-inch OLED screen has a 2420 x 1668 pixel resolution that refreshes at 120Hz, and in our iPad Pro M4 review we noted that it has a noticeable “boost in saturation, contrast, and viewing angle” compared to previous iPads. The speakers are fantastic too, producing “enough thump that you can clearly feel the sonic vibrations if you’re holding the slate in your hands.” The M4 iPad Pro has 8GB of RAM and (this version) has 256GB of memory storage.

One of the big concerns that you might have at this moment is the size. Why go for the 11-inch tablet when there’s a 13-inch tablet available? However, when we look at best iPad screen size suggestions, the 11-inch really is superior in certain circumstances. As per our guide, “The 11-inch model is best suited for video consumption and tablet-focused tasks like browsing, online shopping, and reading. Basically, anything you’d typically do on your iPhone—but want a larger screen to make it easier—the 11-inch iPad nails it.” The 11-inch is also better for reliable portability. If you’re going to go out with a 13-inch iPad, you’re probably better just taking a quality 14-inch laptop instead.

To get an 11-inch iPad Pro M4, all you need to do is tap one of the buttons below. When you do, you’ll find the great tablet marked down to just $899. That’s $100 off the usual $999. If you’re interested in getting something even more intense, you may also benefit from taking a look at our collection of the best 2-in-1 tablet deals for discounted products that lean into the best of both the laptop and tablet worlds.

