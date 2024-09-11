The best Apple iPhone 16 cases for 2024

Apple finally unveiled the iPhone 16 at the company's It's Glowtime event, and it beings next-level features that will improve your quality of life with your iPhone. Those features include Apple Intelligence, the company's special brand of AI, and Camera Control, where you can open the camera and take high-quality pictures and much more with just a push of the side button. For the gamers, the new model has an updated thermal design and a new thermal substructure that runs games like Resident Evil 7 with 30% higher performance than its predecessor.

Depending on how much storage space you need, the base model iPhone 16 — which comes in ultramarine, teal green, pink, white, and black — costs between $800 and $1,100. Regardless of how much you're planning to spend on a new iPhone, you need a phone case to protect that precious investment. To help you choose the right one for you, we've rounded up five affordable phone cases for you to choose from, ranging from clear to colorful. Here are the iPhone 16 cases we picked for your consideration.

Spidercase Magnetic Translucent Case

The best translucent iPhone 16 case

Pros Comes with two screen protectors

12-foot drop protection

Strong MagSafe ring Cons Not water resistant

While not exactly a clear case, this translucent case from Spidercase shows off a little bit of your iPhone 16's original color while adding a touch of its own. It comes with two tempered glass screen protectors, features 1.5mm raised bezels to protect the camera lenses, and has a strong MagSafe ring that won't let your phone fall off the MagSafe charger regardless of its rotation due to its high absorption capacity.

In the off chance that your phone does fall off the MagSafe charger, this case protects it from falls of up to 12 feet with 360-degree shockproof airbags and three-layer frames.

Diaclara Defender Series Case

The best clear iPhone 16 case

Pros Built-in screen protector

Raised screen and camera edges

Dual-layered, full-body protection

MagSafe friendly Cons Price varies by color

Diaclara's Defender Series case allows you to show off the color of your iPhone 16 while giving it the full-body protection it rightfully deserves. It comes with a built-in screen protector and rugged clear back cover to ensure that both your screen and the glass back are protected from falls, scratches, and cracks. The rugged frame amps up the protection with dual layers that raise the screen and camera edges by 1.5mm and 4.5mm, respectively, to cushion your phone's fall like a pillow.

The back cover of the case also has a camera cover that fully protects the camera without obstructing the lens. You don't have to worry about dust and oil surrounding the camera bezels, either.

AICase Shockproof Case

The best acrylic iPhone 16 case

Pros Great for those who regret their initial iPhone 16 color choices

Three layers of protection

Raised camera and screen Cons No camera cover

If you bought a white iPhone 16 for the whole family and your child or spouse wished their phone was a different color, like pink, blue, or purple, get them an acrylic case in any of those colors courtesy of AICase. This case is equipped with three layers of military-grade protection and features soft TPU rubber shell underneath the hard translucent shell. All four corners are laced with advanced impact-resistant cushions that protect your phone from 12-foot drops. The case further protects your phone from falls and other forms of damage by raising the screen and camera 3mm and 5mm, respectively.

The case comes in blue, black, green, hot pink, purple, and clear, and it doesn't just work well with the white iPhone 16. You can add a green case to the black phone or a purple case to the ultramarine phone and it'll still look just as stylish.

Antshare Privacy Case

The best privacy iPhone 16 case

Pros Built-in privacy screen protector

Full 360-degree protection

MagSafe compatible Cons Won't work with preexisting screen protector

Are you in the market for a case that protects your phone from damage and shields your screen from the prying eyes of other people? Let Antcase provide you with a case equipped with a built-in privacy screen protector made for your eyes only. The case has a 45-degree left and right viewing range so no one in your vicinity can see any sensitive information you're accessing on your iPhone 16, even if you drop it by accident.

The only caveat is you're going to have to remove your screen protector before applying this case. It'll be worth it in the long run if you're privacy-conscious.

Ratcase Oil Painting Printed Flower

The best artistic iPhone 16 case

Pros Suitable for creatives

Lightweight

MagSafe compatible

Dual-protective shells Cons Not water resistant

Ratcase's oil painting printed flower case will have your iPhone 16 looking like a work of art. The light purple flowers on the case look like they came straight from a Monet painting, making the case as beautiful as it is protective. The soft TPU shell and hard back shell help protect your phone from the shock of falls, bumps and scratches, leaving it as intact as the Mona Lisa at the Louvre.

Ratcase has other designs for the iPhone 16 phone case, with patterns like cherry blossoms, strawberries with a white dog, multicolored hearts, and sunflowers, but the cost depends on which one you think is the prettiest. Either way, each artistic case will keep the iPhone 16 looking like a masterpiece.