The best Apple iPhone 16 cases for 2024

By
apple iphone 16 hands on 12
Digital Trends

Apple finally unveiled the iPhone 16 at the company's It's Glowtime event, and it beings next-level features that will improve your quality of life with your iPhone. Those features include Apple Intelligence, the company's special brand of AI, and Camera Control, where you can open the camera and take high-quality pictures and much more with just a push of the side button. For the gamers, the new model has an updated thermal design and a new thermal substructure that runs games like Resident Evil 7 with 30% higher performance than its predecessor.

Depending on how much storage space you need, the base model iPhone 16 — which comes in ultramarine, teal green, pink, white, and black — costs between $800 and $1,100. Regardless of how much you're planning to spend on a new iPhone, you need a phone case to protect that precious investment. To help you choose the right one for you, we've rounded up five affordable phone cases for you to choose from, ranging from clear to colorful. Here are the iPhone 16 cases we picked for your consideration.

SPIDERCASE phone case for iPhone 16
SPIDERCASE

Spidercase Magnetic Translucent Case

The best translucent iPhone 16 case

Pros
  • Comes with two screen protectors
  • 12-foot drop protection
  • Strong MagSafe ring
Cons
  • Not water resistant

While not exactly a clear case, this translucent case from Spidercase shows off a little bit of your iPhone 16's original color while adding a touch of its own. It comes with two tempered glass screen protectors, features 1.5mm raised bezels to protect the camera lenses, and has a strong MagSafe ring that won't let your phone fall off the MagSafe charger regardless of its rotation due to its high absorption capacity.

In the off chance that your phone does fall off the MagSafe charger, this case protects it from falls of up to 12 feet with 360-degree shockproof airbags and three-layer frames.

SPIDERCASE Designed for 16 Case, Magnetic Translucent [2+Tempered Glass Screen Protector] [Full Camera Protection] Anti-Fingerprint Anti-Scratch Phone case for Phone 6.1”, Black
Spidercase Magnetic Translucent Case
The best translucent iPhone 16 case
Rose purple Diaclara case for iPhone 16
Diaclara

Diaclara Defender Series Case

The best clear iPhone 16 case

Pros
  • Built-in screen protector
  • Raised screen and camera edges
  • Dual-layered, full-body protection
  • MagSafe friendly
Cons
  • Price varies by color

Diaclara's Defender Series case allows you to show off the color of your iPhone 16 while giving it the full-body protection it rightfully deserves. It comes with a built-in screen protector and rugged clear back cover to ensure that both your screen and the glass back are protected from falls, scratches, and cracks. The rugged frame amps up the protection with dual layers that raise the screen and camera edges by 1.5mm and 4.5mm, respectively, to cushion your phone's fall like a pillow.

The back cover of the case also has a camera cover that fully protects the camera without obstructing the lens. You don't have to worry about dust and oil surrounding the camera bezels, either.

Diaclara Designed for 16 Case, Full Body Rugged Case with Built-in Touch Sensitive Anti-Scratch Screen Protector, Upgraded [Full Camera Protection] for iPhone 6.1" (Rose Purple)
Diaclara Defender Series Case
The best clear iPhone 16 case
Blue AICase phone case for iPhone 16
AICase

AICase Shockproof Case

The best acrylic iPhone 16 case

Pros
  • Great for those who regret their initial iPhone 16 color choices
  • Three layers of protection
  • Raised camera and screen
Cons
  • No camera cover

If you bought a white iPhone 16 for the whole family and your child or spouse wished their phone was a different color, like pink, blue, or purple, get them an acrylic case in any of those colors courtesy of AICase. This case is equipped with three layers of military-grade protection and features soft TPU rubber shell underneath the hard translucent shell. All four corners are laced with advanced impact-resistant cushions that protect your phone from 12-foot drops. The case further protects your phone from falls and other forms of damage by raising the screen and camera 3mm and 5mm, respectively.

The case comes in blue, black, green, hot pink, purple, and clear, and it doesn't just work well with the white iPhone 16. You can add a green case to the black phone or a purple case to the ultramarine phone and it'll still look just as stylish.

AICase for 16 Case,Clear Compatible with MagSafe,3 in 1 Heavy Duty Drop Protection Rugged Shockproof/Drop/Dust Proof 3-Layer Protective Durable Magnetic Phone Cover for 16 6.1"_5
AICase Shockproof Case
The best acrylic iPhone 16 case
ANTSHARE case for iPhone 16
ANTSHARE

Antshare Privacy Case

The best privacy iPhone 16 case

Pros
  • Built-in privacy screen protector
  • Full 360-degree protection
  • MagSafe compatible
Cons
  • Won't work with preexisting screen protector

Are you in the market for a case that protects your phone from damage and shields your screen from the prying eyes of other people? Let Antcase provide you with a case equipped with a built-in privacy screen protector made for your eyes only. The case has a 45-degree left and right viewing range so no one in your vicinity can see any sensitive information you're accessing on your iPhone 16, even if you drop it by accident.

The only caveat is you're going to have to remove your screen protector before applying this case. It'll be worth it in the long run if you're privacy-conscious.

ANTSHARE for Phone 16 Case, with [Built-in Privacy Screen Protector] [Compatible with MagSafe], Anti-Peeping Magnetic Adsorption Full Body Double Protective Case for Phone 16, Black
Antshare Privacy Case
The best privacy iPhone 16 case
Light Purple Oil Flower Ratcase phone case for iPhone 16
Ratcase

Ratcase Oil Painting Printed Flower

The best artistic iPhone 16 case

Pros
  • Suitable for creatives
  • Lightweight
  • MagSafe compatible
  • Dual-protective shells
Cons
  • Not water resistant

Ratcase's oil painting printed flower case will have your iPhone 16 looking like a work of art. The light purple flowers on the case look like they came straight from a Monet painting, making the case as beautiful as it is protective. The soft TPU shell and hard back shell help protect your phone from the shock of falls, bumps and scratches, leaving it as intact as the Mona Lisa at the Louvre.

Ratcase has other designs for the iPhone 16 phone case, with patterns like cherry blossoms, strawberries with a white dog, multicolored hearts, and sunflowers, but the cost depends on which one you think is the prettiest. Either way, each artistic case will keep the iPhone 16 looking like a masterpiece.

Ratcase for 16 Case Cute for Women with Screen Protector, [Drop Protection] [Compatible with Magsafe] Glitter Slim Oil Painting Printed Flower Girly Phone Case
Ratcase Oil Painting Printed Flower
The best artistic iPhone 16 case

Cristina Alexander
Cristina Alexander
Gaming/Mobile Writer

Cristina Alexander has been writing since 2014, from opining about pop culture on her personal blog in college to reporting on video games, entertainment, Internet culture, and more recently, mobile technology as a freelance journalist. Her work has appeared on TheGamer, Gamepur, SlashGear, Giant Freakin' Robot, Twinfinite, KeenGamer, and Mega Visions. Cristina used to be an Android girl, now she's an Apple woman with no possible plans to turn back anytime soon. She resides in sunny South Florida.

iPhone SE deals: Refurbished 2nd and 3rd Gen iPhones
apple iphone se 2020 news new black camera and touch id 04152020

Many of the best Apple deals are made up of things like AirPods deals, iPad deals, and MacBook deals. And while it can be a little more difficult to track down iPhone deals with any substantial discounts, one way to land a great deal on an iPhone is by looking at the iPhone SE. It’s Apple’s budget iPhone and both the iPhone SE 2 and iPone SE 3 are worth taking a look at. We’ve tracked down all of the best iPhone SE deals available today, and you a read onward for all of those details. If you’d like to find some similar deals among the rest of Apple’s iPhone lineup be sure to check out today’s best iPhone 14 deals, best iPhone 15 deals, and best refurbished iPhone deals.
iPhone SE 2nd Gen deals

The second generation of the iPhone SE was initially launched in 2020, but it still manages to keep up with the needs of many phone users today. It utilizes the body of the Apple iPhone 8, which means it will have a home button and fingerprint ID instead of the Face ID technology in current iPhone models. That’s not much to give up, however, as the second generation iPhone SE still has a great display, a 12-megapixel camera with the ability to shoot 4K video, and wireless charging capability.

Read more
The best Google Pixel 9 cases in 2024
A Google Pink 9 in a pink case.

The next generation of Google Pixel is here with the Google Pixel 9. Not only did Google give us a fantastic Barbie pink color for the Pixel 9 (along with green, black, and white), but it also gave us more power with the Tensor G4, 12GB RAM, and a dual camera system with a 50-megapixel main lens and a 48MP ultrawide camera. It even has a new design with flat edges and a revamped camera bar that looks much more modern.

But as with any new electronic device, you’re going to want to make sure to keep it protected from everyday wear and tear. Here are some of the best cases for your Google Pixel 9 right now.

Read more
Best refurbished iPhone deals: Get an iPhone 14 for $474
An iPhone 13 in white color option.

The iPhone isn’t typically where you should turn if you’re looking for the best Apple deals, as the lineup is popular, expensive, and always among the best phones. But there are some iPhone deals out there, and some of them are even found among the best phone deals taking place today. However, if you want ultimate savings on an iPhone shopping refurbished may be the best way to go. Refurbished iPhones offer significantly lower price points than new models, and refurbished iPhone deals are almost always available for even lower prices. We’ve tracked down today’s best refurbished iPhone deals and among them are some impressive iPhone 14 deals and iPhone SE deals. If you’re looking for the latest and greatest don’t miss out on today’s iPhone 15 deals, but if savings on any iPhone dating all the way back to the iPhone XR is of interest, read onward for all of the details.
iPhone XR -- from $162

A refurbished model but one that's unlocked and comes with a full one-year warranty, the Apple iPhone XR is still pretty stylish for its age. It has a large 6.1-inch LCD screen with 1,792 x 828 resolution with Liquid Retina technology ensuring it looks super sharp. Powered by the A12 Bionic chip, it's starting to show its age but still has potential. There's also a 12MP back camera that can shoot 4K videos while the front-facing camera is 7MP and ideal for selfie-taking.

Read more