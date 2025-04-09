The best health and fitness gadgets for iPhone

Table of Contents Table of Contents Apple Watch Series 10 Garmin Vivoactive 6 Oura 4 KardiaMobile 6-Lead Withings Body Scan Anker Soundcore Sleep A20 HidrateSpark PRO Smart Water Bottle TwelveSouth ActionBand Apple AirPods Pro 2

As temperatures rise across much of the U.S. and the northern hemisphere, many people may feel a renewed motivation to focus on their health. Keeping this in mind, we’ve compiled a list of the best fitness and health gadgets for iPhone users. While some options, such as the Apple Watch, are well-known, others may not be as obvious. Take a look!

The best health and fitness gadget for iPhone

Apple Watch Series 10

As noted above, the latest Apple Watch is the most obvious choice for this list. It’s the best gadget you can purchase for your iPhone that covers health and fitness.

The Apple Watch Series 10, released in September 2024, features a significant redesign, making it Apple's thinnest watch to date—almost 10 percent thinner than previous models. Despite this reduction in thickness, it maintains an 18-hour battery life. The watch is available in larger cases of 42mm and 46mm, offering the largest usable display area to date.

One of the standout new health features is sleep apnea detection, which uses the watch's accelerometer to monitor body movements that may indicate obstructed airways. Additionally, the watch includes water depth and temperature sensing capabilities, paired with the new Tides app that tracks conditions at over 115,000 beaches worldwide.

The Series 10 also offers 20% faster charging thanks to a larger charging coil. It is available in aluminum (Silver, Jet Black, Rose Gold) and titanium options, and it features a new wide-angle OLED display that is much brighter when viewed at an angle.

The best Apple Watch alternative gadget for iPhone

Garmin Vivoactive 6

The recently released Garmin vívoactive 6 offers an attractive alternative to the Apple Watch, especially for users who prioritize fitness and health tracking along with longer battery life. Unlike the Apple Watch, which usually requires daily charging, the vívoactive 6 can last up to 11 days on a single charge, allowing users to avoid constant power level checks.

This smartwatch provides a wide range of health metrics, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking with a new smart wake-up alarm, Body Battery energy monitoring, stress tracking, and blood oxygen saturation with Pulse Ox. For fitness enthusiasts, the vívoactive 6 includes over 80 preloaded sports apps, offering options for walking with suggested workouts, running with advanced metrics like running power and dynamics, as well as cycling and swimming. It also features animated on-screen workouts for strength training, HIIT, yoga, Pilates, and mobility.

While the Apple Watch is known for its smartwatch capabilities and extensive app ecosystem, the vívoactive 6 still provides smart notifications, Garmin Pay for contactless payments, and improved onboard music storage with 8GB—double that of the previous model. Additionally, Android users can respond to texts directly from the watch, which is another significant advantage.

If you are more focused on detailed fitness tracking, longer battery life, and essential smartwatch features without the vast app marketplace, the Garmin vívoactive 6 is a strong competitor to the Apple Watch.

The best non-watch health and fitness tracker for iPhone

Oura 4

The Oura Ring 4 solidifies Oura’s position as the leading provider of smart rings in the market, despite increasing competition from brands introducing their own wearables. This innovative ring features a comprehensive array of sensors that monitor various health metrics, along with reliable syncing capabilities that allow it to seamlessly connect with smartphones. The accompanying user-friendly app presents data in an easily digestible format, making it accessible for users of all tech levels.

The Oura Ring 4 excels particularly in lifestyle-oriented health and fitness tracking, with a strong emphasis on sleep monitoring. It provides detailed insights into sleep stages, including deep, light, and REM sleep, helping users understand their sleep quality. In addition, the ring tracks physical activities, heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and body temperature, giving users a holistic view of their overall health. Its comfortable design ensures that users can wear it throughout the day and night without discomfort. The addition of new AI-generated advice offers personalized tips to improve health and fitness based on individual data and trends, enhancing the user experience.

However, the ring does have some drawbacks that potential buyers should consider. One notable issue is its susceptibility to scratches, which may affect its aesthetic appeal over time. Additionally, to access all of the app's features, users must pay a monthly subscription fee, which can be a deterrent for some. Furthermore, there may be potential sizing issues for users, as finding the right fit is crucial for the sensors to function optimally. These aspects are important to weigh against the numerous benefits the Oura Ring 4 provides.

The best ECG gadget for iPhone

KardiaMobile 6-Lead

The KardiaMobile 6L is a portable ECG device that significantly outperforms the ECG capabilities of smartwatches. Unlike smartwatches, which typically provide single-lead EKG readings, the KardiaMobile 6L records six different ECG leads (I, II, III, aVL, aVR, and aVF). This feature offers a much more comprehensive view of heart activity from various perspectives. Studies indicate that the KardiaMobile 6L is both more sensitive and specific than single-lead personal ECGs, resulting in better data for healthcare providers and patients alike.

One of the KardiaMobile 6L's main selling points is its practicality. It is compact (measuring 3.54 x 1.18 x 0.28 inches), lightweight (weighing only 24 grams), and operates without the need for wires or gels. The device is compatible with both iPhones and Android phones.

While the basic functionalities do not require a subscription, the KardiaCare plan offers additional features, such as cardiologist reviews and advanced ECG determinations. Research shows a "non-significant trend in favor of KardiaMobile in rhythm detection and accuracy when compared with the Apple Watch." These differences are largely attributed to artifacts such as body tremors and issues with strap fitting.

The best smart scales for iPhone

Withings Body Scan

The Withings Body Scan is a premium smart scale that offers much more than just weight measurements; it serves as what the company calls a "connected health station." This device provides comprehensive insights, including segmental body composition analysis, cardiovascular assessments, and specialized measurements like Electrodermal Activity (EDA) scoring. One of its standout features is the retractable handle with built-in electrodes, which allows the scale to send an imperceptible electrical current through your body. This current analyzes fat and muscle mass for your torso, arms, and legs independently, helping you identify specific areas that may need improvement.

The scale boasts a bright, easy-to-read display, a USB-C rechargeable battery that lasts up to a year, and compatibility with major fitness apps such as Apple Health and Google Fit. However, its most significant drawback is its high price, which makes it considerably more expensive than most smart scales.

Users often commend the well-designed accompanying app, which features helpful articles on various health topics, as well as extensive support for third-party applications offered by the scale. However, some features require a Withings+ subscription, priced at $9.95/£9.95 per month. While there are occasional reports of inconsistencies in measurements with advanced features like ECG and Vascular Age, reviewers generally agree that the Body Scan fulfills its promises. This makes it an excellent investment for health enthusiasts seeking comprehensive home monitoring—assuming they can justify the premium price.

The best sleep earbuds for iPhone

Anker Soundcore Sleep A20

The Anker Soundcore Sleep A20 are small, lightweight earbuds specifically designed for sleeping, offering impressive versatility with multiple audio options. Users can stream music from their phone via Bluetooth, use apps like YouTube and Spotify, or access Anker's own sound library through the Soundcore app. While sound quality may not be the main focus for sleep earbuds, the Sleep A20 provides satisfying audio with adequate bass without being overwhelming.

These earbuds are well-constructed, weighing just 2 grams each, and are comfortable enough for side sleepers. Reviewers note that they do not press uncomfortably against the inner ear and stay secure throughout the night. The Sleep A20 receive praise for their impressive battery life, offering 14 hours of playtime in Sleep mode or 10 hours with Bluetooth enabled, with the charging case providing an additional 80 hours of use.

Although they lack active noise cancellation (ANC), the earbuds maximize passive noise reduction and come with various sleep-aiding sounds. It is important to note that the earbuds may not be completely unnoticeable, especially for side sleepers using harder pillows.

The tap controls have received criticism for being inconsistent, particularly with triple-tap gestures that often fail during use. Overall, the Sleep A20 represent a thoughtful solution for those seeking audio assistance for sleep, though personal experiences may vary depending on individual sleep preferences and ear sensitivity.

The best smart water bottle for iPhone

HidrateSpark PRO Smart Water Bottle

The HidrateSpark PRO Smart Water Bottle is an advanced hydration solution that utilizes SipSense technology to track water intake and remind users to drink throughout the day. At the base of the bottle, there is a sensor "puck" that glows when it's time to drink. This puck connects via Bluetooth to the HidrateSpark app, which monitors your hydration progress. The bottle is available in various sizes (20oz, 21oz, 24oz, and 32oz) and materials, including vacuum-insulated stainless steel that keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours. It also offers different lid options like straw, chug, and flip lids. The app syncs with Apple Health and calculates a personalized hydration goal based on factors such as height, weight, activity level, and local weather.

The HidrateSpark bottle includes easy setup and operation, a wide range of customization options for reminders and LED colors, and integration with smartwatches and fitness trackers. The stainless steel models are known for their durability, with many users reporting that they withstand drops without noticeable damage. The bottle effectively encourages increased water consumption through its visual reminders and tracking features. Many users find that it makes staying hydrated a more engaging experience.

The HidrateSpark bottle has a battery life of 10-14 days and needs regular charging; it may run out unexpectedly. Some users report durability issues, with batteries not holding a charge after a few months. The companion app’s interface has faced criticism for being less polished than other health apps, and some features might require a hidden subscription. Additionally, certain models experience condensation issues. Priced between $50 and $80, it is notably more expensive than standard water bottles.

The best sports and exercise headband for iPhone

TwelveSouth ActionBand

The Twelve South ActionBand is a specialized accessory for the Apple Watch, designed specifically for workouts and physical activities. It consists of a pair of soft, stretchy terry cotton wristbands—one with a secure integrated frame for the Apple Watch and one without. The material is a blend of lycra and cotton that absorbs sweat while keeping your hands dry during exercise. Unlike many Apple Watch bands that focus on aesthetics, the ActionBand prioritizes functionality for active use. However, this comes at the expense of fashion, as it is currently only available in gray and has a somewhat bulky appearance.

The ActionBand offers enough stretch to be worn on either your wrist or forearm, providing flexibility for different activities. It cradles your Apple Watch in a protective frame that maintains skin contact for accurate tracking while still allowing access to the digital crown and buttons. This is particularly useful for activities where traditional wrist placements may be uncomfortable or restricted by sports gear.

A practical advantage of the ActionBand is that it can be dedicated solely to workouts, helping to keep your regular Apple Watch band clean and dry. It is fully machine washable, so you can toss it in with your gym clothes after use. While many find it comfortable to wear, customer reviews indicate mixed experiences with durability, particularly concerning the quality of the Velcro on some models. Additionally, some users with larger arms report fit issues. The ActionBand is available for different Apple Watch sizes, although specific models might have limited compatibility.

The best earbuds for Apple Watch

Apple AirPods Pro 2

The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C offer a notable range of features and improvements over their predecessors. One of the most significant updates is the USB-C charging port, which provides a universal and convenient charging option for users with newer iPhones or other USB-C devices. This model also boasts enhanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which is reported to be up to twice as effective as that of the first-generation AirPods Pro. This enhancement allows for a more immersive listening experience by blocking out significantly more external noise.

Furthermore, the Adaptive Audio feature dynamically combines ANC and Transparency modes based on your surroundings. The Conversation Awareness function lowers media volume when you speak, improving usability in various situations. The MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C) now includes a built-in speaker and a lanyard loop, making it easier to locate and carry. For those who are part of Apple's ecosystem, the seamless integration with Apple devices remains a major benefit. Additionally, the USB-C version supports lossless audio when paired with the Apple Vision Pro, a feature not available with the Lightning version. The IP54 rating for dust, sweat, and water resistance also enhances durability compared to the IPX4 rating of the Lightning version's earbuds.

However, there are some drawbacks to consider. Like the previous model, the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C does not support high-resolution audio codecs beyond AAC and SBC, which may disappoint audiophiles seeking higher fidelity. The equalizer presets cannot be adjusted, limiting the customization of the sound profile. While the overall sound quality is generally well-received, some users may find the silicone ear tips to be less comfortable or secure than aftermarket foam options, which could impact noise isolation for certain individuals. The battery life is respectable, providing up to 6 hours of listening time on a single charge and up to 30 hours with the charging case; however, it could be improved compared to some competitors. Lastly, despite the "Pro" designation, the customization options remain somewhat limited, especially due to the lack of a fully adjustable equalizer.