We’ve fielded a lot of rumors about the Samsung Galaxy S23 over the past few months. Samsung put all those rumors to rest on February 1 when they officially unveiled the new phone at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. The hottest model is the top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is large, powerful, and expensive. Luckily, with pre-orders opening up that also means a whole new round of deals, discounts, and promotions, as networks and retailers do everything they can to get you to order Samsung’s flagship through them.

As no surprise, the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra pre-order deal comes from Samsung itself, which is offering up to $150 in Instant Credit to customers who pre-order the Galaxy S23 through Digital Trends. If you’re keeping track, that’s a $50 increase on what’s available through Samsung’s website, to use on select products like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, moreover you’ll get up to $700 back with an eligible trade-in. We recommend jumping on that deal as soon as possible, because when pre-orders are done — or stock is gone — you might run into some problems.

There are three models of the Samsung Galaxy S23 this year, including the standard S23, the S23+, and the S23 Ultra — the latter of which is included in this amazing deal. At any given time, you can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 series device, of your choosing, through a variety of retailers and wireless providers, such as Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, and beyond. But as we noted, the best deal currently is through Samsung and Digital Trends, which we’ll recap below.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is looking to be as powerful as ever with some high-performance internals tucked inside. Traditionally, the Ultra models have always been the biggest of the bunch, and this year is no exception. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be 6.8-inches in size, with a massive and gorgeous AMOLED display, in standard Samsung fashion. We’re also looking at a 5,000mAh battery, at the least, which should net a full days worth of power with moderate usage throughout. Again, the full specifications will be announced during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. Of course, we do know it will come with a signature stylus which you can use for taking notes, sketching, navigating the big screen, or whatever else makes your mobile experience that much better.

If you pre-order the Galaxy S23 Ultra through Samsung and Digital Trends you’ll see the best offer yet. You’ll get up to $150 in Instant Credit, which is $50 more than what Samsung is currently advertising through its website. With that credit, you can buy other Samsung products like the Galaxy Tab S8, or Galaxy Watch5, and even better, if you have an eligible trade-in, you’ll get up to $700 back too. These offers don’t last forever, and are only available while you can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra so don’t wait. If you’re interested, take advantage as soon as possible. Once they’re gone, they’re gone and you’ll have to pay full price.

