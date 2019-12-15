The best USB-C headphone adapters of 2019

Mobile devices are ditching headphone jacks at a dismaying clip, so if your new Android smartphone (or Apple iPad Pro) ships without that precious port, you may have to purchase a wireless headset to listen in on podcasts, music, or video. Or maybe not. You can still use your device’s USB Type C port with your favorite headphones — if you get your hands on a USB Type C headphone adapter. Just plug it into the charging port, and then plug your headphones into the 3.5mm audio jack on the other side of the adapter. It’s that easy, and we have hunted down some of the best USB-C headphone adapters out there to help you do exactly that.

Acessorz USB C to 3.5mm Audio Aux Jack Adapter

Acessorz designed this exclusive USB C to 3.5mm aux cable cord to feature advanced digital audio converter (DAC) chips that solve the audio problems encountered with most Type-C mobile devices. With its Realtek DAC chips, it supports high-resolution 192khz sound quality with no-loss transmission of the audio signal. You can use this adapter to listen to music from your car aux stereo speaker or as a headphone adapter with your devices. It only supports music, with no calling function. It’s compatible with most Type C devices like the iPad Pro 2018, Google Pixel 2, 3, 4, XL, OnePlus, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, S10, S9, Huawei, LG, Essential Phone, and Xiaomi. The cable is made with premium durable polished zinc-alloy and a gold-plated connector plus a durable four-foot nylon braided cable.

Apple USB-C to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter

Apple comes to the rescue with its own USB-C to 3.5 mm adapter so you can listen to your favorite programming, movies, and music on the new USB-C iPad models — the iPad Pro 11-inch and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (third generation). The USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter lets you connect accessories that use a standard 3.5mm audio plug — like headphones or speakers — to your USB-C devices. It’s a simple unit that does the trick.

USB C DAC Headphone Adapter

This premium quality DAC adapter lets you enjoy high fidelity audio on your smartphone with a built-in DAC high-resolution chip that plays back with ultra-low power dissipation and multi-mode dynamic power control. The adapter facilitates high-resolution audio output and noise reduction up to 32 bits/384 kHz lossless to enhance the original sound quality of your mobile phone. It can drive stereo earbuds up to 35mW/32Ohm to accommodate a wide range of tones. The slim design lets you connect to headphones and smartphones anytime and ensures automatic recognition of the headphones via the OMTP/CTIA standard. The device supports most Android 5.1 or above devices with standard USB-C, such as Google Pixel 2, 2XL, 3, 3XL, 4, Moto Z, Z2, OnePlus 7 Pro, Huawei Mate 10 Pro, P20, Mate 20, and Samsung Galaxy S8, S9, and Note 10 Pro.

Jsaux USB Type C to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter

Jsaux offers wide compatibility with its Type C to 3.5mm adapter and is compatible with most Type C phones like the Pixel 4, 3, 2, XL, Samsung Galaxy S10, S9, S8, Plus, iPad Pro, Huawei Mate 30, 20, 10 Pro, and many more. This brightly colored but compact adapter lets you listen to music as well as answer phone calls with your headphones and supports wire control as well. It is compatible with up to 24bit/96Khz, giving you a rich high-fidelity sound.

Palddod USB C to Headphone Adapter

This attractive, brightly colored but compact USB C to headphone jack adapter is guaranteed to stand out in your jumble of wires and adapters (though you can also get a silver model). Specifically designed for Type-C devices without a headphone jack, it goes perfectly with models like the Google Pixel 3, 3 XL, 2, 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy, Essential phone, HTC U 11, HTC U Ultra, LG, Razer, iPad Pro 2018, OnePlus, and others. The USB-C to aux jack supports listening to music, answering phone calls, and volume control. A built-in smart chip supports automatic identification of digital audio or analog audio to maintain the original sound quality of your headphones.

Google USB Type C to 3.5mm Headphone Adapter

This simple, compact adapter lets you continue to use your favorite 3.5mm headphones the same way you did with the headphone jack. The adapter is small, lightweight, and easy to stow in a purse or backpack to take with you anywhere.

ESR 2-in-1 USB-C Headphone Jack Adapter

The ESR 2-in-1 splits your USB-C port into a PD-compatible USB-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack, allowing you to listen to music or watch videos while simultaneously fast-charging your device. It supports the Power Delivery protocol specification 2.0 and QC 2.0 fast charging, up to 30W. Two chipsets ensure stable, high-fidelity audio transmission that is compatible with most USB-C and 3.5mm devices. Supported devices include the Google Pixel 4, 4 XL, 3, 3 XL, Samsung Galaxy S10+, S10, S10e, S9, S8, Note 10, iPad Pro 2018, and more. If the adapter is not working at first, try plugging your earphones and charging cable into the adapter before plugging the adapter into your phone.

Ailun USB C to 3.5mm Audio Adapter

If you’re looking for the best sound, check out the Ailun adapter. Its digital audio converter (DAC) high-resolution chipset offers a sampling rate of up to 192KHz/24bit to convert digital audio signals to analog and maintain the original sound quality of your headphones. Noise reduction and high anti-interference features help to provide an excellent listening experience. The unit supports music and calling for most USB smartphones and is compatible with a wide variety of smartphones including the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, Note 10, Google Pixel, Pixel 2, Motorola Moto Z, Z Droid, Z Force, Z Play, HTC U11, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, OnePlus 2, iPad Pro 2018, and other Type-C devices. For the Samsung Galaxy S8/S9/N8, it supports music but not calling.

Editors' Recommendations