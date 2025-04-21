 Skip to main content
The end of battery anxiety? Battery capacity for OnePlus 13T officially revealed and it’s huge

By
OnePlus 13T
OnePlus / Weibo / OnePlus / Weibo

We’re just days away from OnePlus’ next launch, where the Chinese company has confirmed it will reveal the OnePlus 13T. We’re been hearing rumours about this device for a couple of months now and while we don’t have all the information as yet, OnePlus has confirmed a number of things about the compact phone

The existence of the OnePlus 13T was revealed on April Fool’s Day when OnePlus announced at the end of a social post that it would be revealed later this month. Since then, we’ve seen the device leak in a number of benchmark tests, as well as a leaked marketing video that showed this phone running on Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

We’ve also seen an official reveal of the device from the rear, showing off a design that features a square camera housing in the top left corner, flat edges and three colour options. OnePlus president Louis Lee also showed the top of the front of the device against the Apple iPhone 16 Pro to present its super slim bezels and punch hole front hole camera. 

What does the latest OnePlus 13T post tell us?

Ahead of its 24 April reveal however, OnePlus has confirmed yet another key specification – the battery. It was previously claimed the battery would be over 6,000mAh, but through OnePlus’ official Weibo account , it’s been confirmed the OnePlus 13T will have (translated) “the world’s first 6,260mAh glacier battery”.

The glacier battery refers to a new battery technology developed by OnePlus for its smartphones. It’s designed to deliver higher energy density, longer lifespan, and faster charging speeds and it’s previously been introduced to the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, but the capacity was slightly less than the OnePlus 13T at 6,100mAh. 

Though unconfirmed for the OnePlus 13T as yet, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro offered support for 100W fast charging, allowing for charging from 1 per cent to 100 per cent in 36 minutes.

The Weibo post also confirmed the OnePlus 13T would weigh 185g and that it “completely puts an end to the anxiety of small-screen battery life”. It had a comment about elephants in the refrigerator too. The translation says: “How many steps does it take to put an elephant in the refrigerator? The Big Devil of Small Screens tells you, just one step, this one.”

There is little left to be revealed at this point, especially since the latest Weibo post also reveals the device from the front too. But the full specifications, design and price will be announced on 24 April.

Britta O'Boyle
Britta O'Boyle
News Writer
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer…
