The Galaxy A56 may get one of the S24 Ultra’s top features

By
A person using the Samsung Galaxy A55.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Samsung may be ready to change one of the long-standing negatives about its otherwise desirable Galaxy A5x series phones — the charging speed. For the Galaxy A55’s replacement, currently expected to be called the Galaxy A56, Samsung may introduce 45W charging speeds, a big increase over the current 25W charging, according to a report originating in China.

The source is an official-looking certificate from the Chinese government’s Quality Certification Centre (CQC) which is responsible for ensuring devices sold in China meet the required standards. The phone is listed as the SM-A5660, and seeing as the Galaxy A55’s model number is the SM-A556, it’s not much of a stretch to assume we’re looking at details of the unreleased Galaxy A56. Apparently, the phone’s maximum 10V/4.5A system equates to a 45W charging speed.

This would match Samsung’s fastest phone charging option available, and is known as Super Fast Charging in its marketing. The Galaxy S24 Ultra currently supports 45W charging, and in our test a compatible charger and cable recharged the phone’s 5,000mAh battery in about 70 minutes. The Galaxy A55 has 25W charging and it takes about one hour 25 minutes to fully charge its own 5,000mAh battery.

While this will be a significant boost in usefulness for the Galaxy A56 compared to the Galaxy A55, Samsung still lags behind other reasonably priced smartphones in charging speed, such as the OnePlus 12R. Its 80W charging system takes just 30 minutes to recharge the battery. However, Samsung uses the widely supported USB Power Delivery charging protocol, making it easier to buy different chargers, while OnePlus uses a proprietary protocol to enable its fast charging.

This year Samsung released the Galaxy A55 around April, so we should expect its sequel to arrive around the same time in 2025. What’s more intriguing is what this could mean for the Galaxy S25 series. Will Samsung standardize 45W Super Fast Charging across its entire smartphone range, or will the S25 Ultra get a charging speed boost to further separate it from the base models? We will find out in 2025.

Smartphone manufacturers rarely change how rear cameras look from generation to generation. When they do, it makes news, like when the regular Apple iPhone 16 launched with a new vertical pill-shaped camera system last month. Now, Samsung is about to make a camera design change, this time on the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra.

According to Ice Universe, Samsung’s next flagship device will feature a camera design slightly similar to that of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. While this isn’t an earth-shattering change, it’s interesting nonetheless.

The Galaxy S24 FE has been announced, and now people are looking forward to Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 series, which is expected to be announced at the beginning of next year. The series will likely include a Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is the subject of the latest rumor.

Online Solitaire and Xleaks7 have teamed up to release an image and video of a dummy unit for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Although it's not confirmed to be the phone's final design, it aligns with other leaks and rumors we've seen recently about Samsung's next flagship phone. This gives us the best glimpse yet of what the phone could look like.

It looks like Samsung is making some major changes, inside and out, for the next Galaxy S flagship. So far, leaked renders have imagined a sharper-looking Galaxy S25 Ultra with slimmer bezels, cleaner lines, and a more boxy design.

Now, according to reliable leakster UniverseIce, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will come fitted with 16GB RAM. For comparison, the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers 12GB of RAM, while the entire iPhone 16 lineup has 8GB of memory.

