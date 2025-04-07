The Galaxy S25 Edge could set you back more than expected

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is launching May 13, but the latest leaks suggest you should start saving your pennies now — it’s price looks to be more than expected. The Italian retailer Zanetti listed the different models and gave us a better idea of how much each will cost, and it’s not the best news. The Galaxy S25 Edge could be the second-most expensive entry in the entire S25 lineup.

According to Zanetti, the 256GB variant will cost 1,362 Euro — roughly $1,494, and most likely rounded up to $1,500. The 512GB model is even pricier at 1,488 Euro, or $1,632. It’s also worth bearing in mind that these prices are for European retailers; US prices could be even higher due to the recent tariffs.

The Galaxy S25 Edge was always expected to fit somewhere between the Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and this estimated price reflects that. According to reports, another retailer named Epto also listed the models for the same price, but has since taken those pages down.

Zanetti listed three color variants: Titan Silver, Titan Jetblack, and Titan Icyblue. We’ve transcribed the exact names from reports, so keep in mind that some of this could be due to translation errors. Titan is most likely short for “titanium,” and both “jetblack” and “icyblue” are likely missing spaces in the center.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to boast a 6.7-inch display and support a refresh rate up to 120Hz, sport a pair of cameras on the back (including a 200MP main lens), and come with a slightly smaller 3,786mAh battery. While that isn’t even as large as the baseline Galaxy S25, the S25 Edge will have a much more narrow frame. The tradeoff is that its battery capacity takes a hit.

Samsung is expected to officially announce the handset through a smaller, online-only event rather than a major conference like Galaxy Unpacked. When that time comes around, we’ll know more about what to expect from this highly-anticipated phone.