The Galaxy S25 Edge will feature next-gen screen protection

We’re just a week away from Samsung unveiling the latest addition to its Galaxy S25 series lineup, and we’ve already seen leaks of the specs and images of Samsung’s new Galaxy S25 Edge. At 5.8 mm thick, it’s expected to be the world’s thinnest modern smartphone, and it’s also likely to feature a dual camera with a 200MP main telephoto lens.

Samsung is likely to reveal a lot more during its expected keynote next Monday, but like the best folding phones, a thin or folding display often means challenges with durability. Today, Samsung has revealed a plan for this, and the Galaxy S25 Edge will be the first smartphone to feature the new Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2.

Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 is the successor to Ceramic, which has protected screens on the best smartphones for the past year and recently made its way to flip phones with the new Motorola Razr Ultra 2025. Samsung EVP and Head of Mechanical R&D of Mobile, Kwangjin Bae, said:

Recommended Videos

Galaxy S25 Edge will set a new standard for craftsmanship and performance as our slimmest Galaxy S series device yet. To support this breakthrough design, it was essential to develop a display material that was both exceptionally thin and reliably strong.

Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 enhances durability and crack deflection in the next generation of ultra-thin smartphones, like Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Air. It features crystals embedded within the glass matrix, and Corning’s ion exchange process further enhances the strength of and protection offered by the display cover.

Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 is designed to enable a future where smartphones can be thinner, without compromising their structural integrity. Andrew Beck, Vice President and GM at Corning Gorilla Glass, said:

With Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, we’ve achieved a remarkable combination of thinness and strength, giving consumers the best of both worlds — exceptional durability in a modern, sleek and premium design,

The Galaxy S25 Edge is the first smartphone to feature this new glass. Samsung and Corning have yet to reveal further information about the latest protection or how much more durable it makes smartphones. However, with more phones going thinner and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 expected to be one of the thinnest phones yet, it’ll be interesting to see if this protection is exclusive to Samsung.

What else will Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 and the Galaxy S25 Edge offer? We’ll find out next week with Samsung’s big reveal set for 8 pm Eastern time on May 12th.