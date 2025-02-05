The Galaxy S25 has already broken records, and it’s not even out yet

The Samsung Galaxy S25 has proven so popular already, its pre-orders in South Korea have surpassed that of the Galaxy S23 series. Samsung claims 1.31 million Galaxy S25 phones have been pre-ordered between January 24 and February 3, while the previous S-series model managed 1.21 million pre-orders during the same period.

Samsung has also revealed how the series is performing at a device level. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is the most preordered model in the range, with 52% of buyers opting for the most expensive S25 phone. The standard Galaxy S25 is in second place with 26% of the pre-orders, leaving the Galaxy S25 Plus in last place with 22% of the pre-orders.

Recommended Videos

These figures are for the South Korean market only, but it’s highly likely the breakdown of which phones have been pre-ordered the most applies to the rest of the world. The top-of-the-range Galaxy S25 Ultra has all the features of the other two models, plus a more versatile camera, the S Pen stylus, a larger screen, and other benefits. However, all three come with Samsung’s latest Galaxy AI features, which the brand is pushing hard as a reason to buy.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

While the Galaxy S25 Ultra is the highest specced Galaxy S25 phone you can get, and we have rewarded it with an 8/10 in our in-depth review, it’s also not the phone we’d automatically run to purchase. The Galaxy S25 Plus is the sweet spot in the range, in our opinion, and costs $300 less. It’s worth seriously considering before deciding on which model to buy, despite South Korean buyers less than enthusiastic pre-ordering.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is still available to pre-order, with the official release date set for February 7. If you’re interested in buying a new phone and want to compare other devices before settling on one, see our recommendations of the best smartphones you can buy, and pay special attention to the OnePlus 13 and Google Pixel 9 Pro, which really challenge Samsung this year.