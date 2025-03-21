The Galaxy Z Flip FE could use an older chipset, but that’s good news

The Galaxy Z Flip FE (Fan Edition) could launch later this year. When this happens, it could arrive with a chipset we first saw on a device last year. Using “older” chips on phones is sometimes viewed as a negative, but it’s probably good news in this case.

Android Authority explains that its research has concluded that the Galaxy Z Flip FE will ship with the Exynos 2400e, the same chip found on the Galaxy S24 FE. Previous rumors had suggested the new flip phone would include an Exynos 2500, which Samsung has yet to announce.

The possible result: Samsung could make the Galaxy Z Flip FE more affordable by choosing the Exynos 2400e over a variant of the Exynos 2500.

Rumors about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE have been circulating for some time. Multiple sources suggest it will launch in 2025 as Samsung’s first attempt at a more affordable foldable phone. In January, industry insider Ross Young indicated that the Galaxy Z Flip FE will likely feature the same display as the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6 but will reduce costs by utilizing lower-quality cameras and a less powerful chipset.

The timing of the Galaxy Z Flip FE release remains uncertain. Some reports suggest it could debut alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 in July 2025, while others believe it might launch with the Galaxy S25 Edge as early as next month.

Price speculation estimates the Galaxy Z Flip FE to be around $700, significantly lower than the $1,000+ price tags of Samsung’s flagship foldables. This pricing strategy positions it to compete directly with budget options like the Motorola Razr.

Many buyers consider new-school flip phones and most foldables, like the Galaxy Z Fold 6, too expensive. By offering more affordable options, companies such as Samsung could reignite interest in these products, which have experienced a decline in sales recently, attributed mainly to their high prices. Stay tuned.