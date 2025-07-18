 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 has me excited for Samsung’s Galaxy G Fold tri-fold

By
Samsung Flex G display concept in two sizes.
Galaxy Flex G is reportedly the inspiration for Samsung’s tri-fold phone. Samsung

After months of leaks built a lot of anticipation, Samsung finally unveiled its vastly improved Galaxy Z Fold 7 last week. I’ve spent eight days with it, and as I found in our Galaxy Z Fold 7 review, it’s the best folding phone for most people despite its shortcomings. Samsung’s new folding phone is its best yet, offering radical improvements in design, display, and hinge to create the first folding phone that feels no different from a regular smartphone when folded. 

Alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung announced the new Galaxy Z Flip 7, the Flip 7 FE, and the Galaxy Watch 8 range. Yet, the expectation was that Samsung would also provide a sneak peek, like it did with the Galaxy S25 Edge at the Galaxy S25 launch, of its first product in another category: a Tri-folding phone with dual hinges that is expected to be called the Galaxy G Fold. 

Recommended Videos

After using the Galaxy Z Fold 7, I’m a lot more excited for Samsung’s first tri-folding phone. Here’s why. 

The key learnings from the Galaxy Z Fold 7 

Multitasking on the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 proves that Samsung can build an excellent thin phone, and this will be necessary to ensure the Galaxy G Fold remains pocketable and ergonomically friendly when folded to a regular smartphone-sized screen. 

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

At 4.2mm thick when unfolded, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is one of the thinnest folding phones you’ll find. At 8.9mm thick when folded, it’s virtually imperceptible from a regular smartphone. Yes, there’s a camera bump that’s necessary to house the 200MP camera, which is better than the same one on the Galaxy S25 Edge, but not as good as the same sensor in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. 

Close up of the hinge on the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

For Samsung to make its tri-folding phone appealing, it’ll need the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to get even thinner. The only other tri-fold, the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate, measures just 3.9mm thick when unfolded, but the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s improvements have convinced me that Samsung can also deliver here. 

Another area where the Galaxy G Fold is likely to excel is in software. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 suggests that we could see more experiences optimized for the big screen that have been built in partnership with Google. Android 16 introduces support for native multitasking and is optimized for the big screen, featuring several Gemini features designed specifically with the large screen format in mind. 

One key Galaxy Z Fold 7 feature makes the difference

Teaser showing the outline of a foldable phone, expected to be the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Samsung

The larger screens on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 also demonstrate that Samsung can address another key issue: the crease. 

Simply put, it’s the least perceptible crease I’ve used on a folding phone, and I’ve used almost all folding phones released globally. Yes, you can still notice it under specific light reflections, but you see it more than feel it when running your finger over the crease. 

By nature of their form factor, tri-folding phones have two creases in the display. The noticeable divot in past Samsung folding phones would make the tri-folding screen feel appalling, but the redesigned titanium hinge and the carbon fiber sheet have convinced me that it won’t be a problem. 

As I exclusively discovered during an interview with Samsung’s VP of smartphone development (embedded above), the company has a very nifty hinge design that is designed to improve how the crease ages over time. 

Expect there to be a lot of competition 

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate fully unfolded.
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

Samsung is widely credited with helping create the current folding phone market, and it is also widely expected to be a driving force behind trifolding smartphones. However, its rival companies have already proven that the tri-folding phone form factor has competition. 

Huawei launched the Mate XT Ultimate Design as the world’s first trifold smartphone, building on Huawei’s extensive history of making folding phones. The company is widely expected to launch a successor in the coming months, and it remains to be seen whether the Galaxy g-fold will simply match the Mate XT Ultimate or surpass it. 

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends
Huawei Mate XT Ultimate in two-screen mode.
Huawei Mate XT Ultimate in two-screen mode Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends
Tecno G Fold tri-fold concept
Tecno

Then there’s the Tecno G Fold concept, which was recently launched by Tecno ahead of an expected unveiling at MWC 2026 in February. The Techno G fold is just a concept, and Tecno’s previous Phantom Ultimate concept never graduated to a commercial product, but it shows that companies are taking the tri-folding form factor seriously. Much like Samsung built the current folding phone market, it is likely to play a starring role in making trifolding phones a reality. 

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will need some improvements

Thin profile and USB-C port on the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

One area I hope Samsung will improve considerably is the battery. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 features a 4,400 mAh battery, while the Huawei Mate XT has a 5,600 mAh battery. The latter is a larger phone, so it’s expected to have a larger battery, but it’s similarly sized to Huawei’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 competitor, the Mate 60. 

Samsung has proven steadfast in its desire to stick with the tried-and-tested Lithium-Ion battery technology, but I hope the Galaxy G Fold is when Samsung finally makes the switch to Silicon Carbon battery technology. This would allow the Galaxy G Fold to feature a more dense battery – up to 24% more capacity in the same physical volume – without compromising its thinness. Suppose the capacity remains the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 7. In that case, it will likely have worse battery life, even with phenomenal optimization, meaning it may not last a full day of usage. 

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 cameras close up
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

On the camera front, the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s camera specifications surpass those of the Mate XT Ultimate on paper, although I haven’t had the opportunity to compare them yet. The 200MP main camera has a higher resolution than the 50MP main, and the 12MP ultra-wide camera is nearly identical. The Fold 7 only offers a 3x telephoto zoom from its telephoto, so this is an area where the Galaxy G Fold will be closer to the 5.5x zoom offered by Huawei. 

There is one other decision that Samsung may want to reconsider: the lack of the S-Pen. The company removed the digitizer layer to make the Galaxy Z Fold 7 much thinner, but it means there’s no S Pen support at all. Considering that Samsung’s tablets all support an S Pen, it’ll be interesting to see if the company can bring this feature back. 

I love the Galaxy Z Fold 7 despite its flaws, and it’s easily the best folding phone for most people, especially as it’s more widely available. Now I can’t wait to see what Samsung can do in the tri-folding arena when the Galaxy G Fold launches later this year. 

Nirave Gondhia
Nirave Gondhia
Contributor
Nirave is a creator, evangelist, and founder of House of Tech. A heart attack at 33 inspired him to publish the Impact of…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

How to watch Samsung unveil new foldables at Unpacked on Wednesday
A person using the open Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event is almost here, and Digital Trends will be there to take a closer look at all the new gear that it unveils.

The Korean tech giant is also livestreaming the occasion, which takes place in Brooklyn, New York City, on Wednesday morning ET. Read on to find out how you can watch.

Read more
Four folding phones that I hope the Galaxy Z Fold 7 emulates
A person taking the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 out of a pocket.

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at Galaxy Unpacked in under two weeks, but it will face intense competition from key folding phone rivals on the global stage, despite being the thinnest and lightest Samsung folding phone to date.

The Oppo Find N5 is currently the world’s thinnest folding phone, but it’s set to be surpassed by the new Honor Magic V5. Unlike the former, the Honor is expected to launch in many global markets that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is likely to target as well.

Read more
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is launching in just 16 days and I can’t wait
Galaxy Z Fold 7 launch Unpacked teaser

Mark your calendars, it’s official! After many leaks and rumors, Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 will launch on July 9, 2025, in New York City. That’s just 16 days away, and I can’t wait! It’s unclear when the phones will go on sale, but past releases suggest that pre-orders will launch straight away, and the phones will go on sale roughly 10-14 days later.

I’ve already written about the two new features that are exciting me the most — spoiler: the Ultra experience and the superthin body — and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is shaping up to be one of the best folding phones to date. It's expected to be over three millimeters thinner than previous generations of the Galaxy Z Fold as Samsung finally enters the ultra-thin foldable era and competes with the Oppo Find N5 and Honor Magic V5.

Read more