The Galaxy Z Fold 8 could land with a much better camera

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 might do away with its under-display camera (UDC) in favor of a more traditional pinhole cam, according to well-known tipster yeux1122. The under-display tech has been a favorite of Samsung’s for a long time, but is only used in the Galaxy Z Fold series. UDCs provide a seamless, more streamlined appearance, but lack quality compared to a dedicated camera.

Yeux1122 shared the information on Naver, a Korean blog site. He suggests that under-display cameras are not as cost-efficient as other alternatives. Given the current economic climate, Yeux1122 says Apple has postponed implementation of the technology in its devices and that Samsung’s Galaxy division “is also moving in a similar direction.” Part of the reason is due to costs, but another is that Samsung is reportedly struggling to improve the technical aspects of the camera.

Recommended Videos

The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to launch sometime this summer and will use an under-display camera, but future models could look more like the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition — a phone that does use a pinhole camera.

Companies use under-display cameras because they provide a more streamlined look to the device itself, but the cameras cannot take photos at the same resolution as other types of cameras. The pixels of the display above the camera prevent sufficient light from coming through, and can also cause light to be distorted. Images also suffer from less color accuracy due to the obstructions and the risk of color shifts.

Don’t worry, though; if Samsung does get rid of its under-display camera, the selfie and main cameras will still remain. Ditching UDCs could bring down costs and help keep the Galaxy Z Fold 8 more affordable, and let’s be honest: the UDC isn’t the main selling point of the handset, anyway.

Losing a feature — even an under-utilized one — is never fun, but doing so could allow Samsung to focus on improving the remaining cameras on the device and delivering a much-improved end product.