The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold could look familiar

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to launch later this year, along with the rest of the Pixel 10 lineup. However, according to Android Headlines, don’t expect to see many changes compared to the current Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Google’s upcoming foldable phone is anticipated to measure 155.2 x 150.4 x 5.3 mm. This is nearly identical to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which has dimensions of 155.2 mm x 150.2 mm x 5.1 mm when unfolded. As a result, the 2025 model could be slightly thicker than the current version.

If this is true, it means the entire Pixel 10 lineup will have the same design and dimensions as the Pixel 9 lineup. In other words, the biggest changes will occur to each phone internally.

Circling back around to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, the phone is expected to feature a Tensor G5 processor, Google’s first chipset manufactured by TSMC, not Samsung like previous versions. This chip is being built on TSMC’s 3nm N3E process, the same node used in Apple’s A18 Pro. The phone is also expected to feature 16GB of RAM and launch with 256GB of storage. It is unclear what the screen sizes for the foldable will be. The current model features a 6.3-inch cover display and an 8-inch internal display, which could simply be duplicated on the next model.

The Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold are anticipated to launch in August. This timing is expected to be after Samsung unveils its Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, but before Apple announces the iPhone 17 series, which is anticipated to introduce an iPhone Air model for the first time.

It is currently unknown how much the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will cost, but one rumor suggests that its starting price might be slightly lower than the current model. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold starts at $1,799 in the U.S.

