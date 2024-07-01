 Skip to main content
The Google Pixel 9 may steal a key iPhone 16 Pro feature

By
A render of the Google Pixel 9 smartphone in black.
Google Pixel 9 OnLeaks / 91Mobiles

We’ve officially entered the second half of the year, which means we’re ever closer to new flagship phones from Apple and Google. Now, the news is that one of the most anticipated new features likely to arrive on the iPhone 16 Pro series could also be coming to the Google Pixel 9.

According to ETNews, Google is expected to use the same Samsung OLED display in the Pixel 9 that Apple plans on using on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The “M14” OLED panel is brighter than previous ones and has an improved lifespan.

The report says the entire Pixel 9 phone lineup could get the new panel. This would include the traditional Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, the all-new Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold (what we thought was going to be the Pixel Fold 2).

The upcoming Pixel 9 is anticipated to have a 6.03-inch display, while the Pixel 9 Pro is expected to feature a slightly larger screen, possibly over 6.1 inches. There are also rumors of a Pixel 9 Pro XL with a 6.5-inch display, which would be the first “XL” model since the launch of the Google Pixel 4 XL in 2019.

Front and rear profile of leaked Google Pixel 9 renders.
Pixel 9 Pro render OnLeaks / 91Mobiles

Rumors suggest that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold cover display will increase from 5.8 inches to 6.4 inches, while the inner display could increase to 7.9 inches from 7.6 inches. The next Pixel fold could also eliminate the signature Pixel camera bar and instead feature two rows of pill-shaped black outlines for three camera lenses and sensors.

Typically, Google announces new phones in October. This year, however, the company has announced plans to hold a Made by Google on Tuesday, August 13, instead. This means the new Pixel phones will launch before Apple’s, which won’t be announced until September.

Apple is expected to announce four new iPhones. This time around, the display sizes will change. The iPhone 16 Pro display may increase to 6.3 inches, up from the current 6.1 inches. The larger iPhone 16 Pro Max will be 6.9 inches rather than 6.7 inches. The displays of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will remain at 6.1 and 6.7 inches, respectively, just like the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
