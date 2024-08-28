The Google Pixel 9 Pro is the phone I’ve always wanted

I’ve been using iPhones ever since the first model launched in 2008, and my daily driver for the past year has been the iPhone 15 Pro. It’s safe to say I’m a big Apple fan. Even so, I can’t help but think the Google Pixel 9 Pro is one of the best smartphones released this year.

In fact, I would even go as far as to say that the Pixel 9 Pro is the iPhone Pro I’ve always wanted. Yes, it’s just that good. Let me explain why.

The importance of smartphone size

As someone who has primarily been an iPhone user for many years, I’m used to having multiple phone sizes to choose from, as Apple has been doing this since the iPhone 6.

Whenever there’s a choice in phone size, I always go for the smaller phone. Why? I don’t like large phones. I have pretty small, petite hands, so I find large phones quite uncomfortable to hold and use, especially one-handed, as they’re impossible for me. To make matters worse, as a woman, I have to deal with small pockets and limited space in my bags.

But there’s also another factor that goes into my choice of phone. I also prefer the higher-end models, aka the “pro” phones, primarily because of more premium displays and cameras. Since I don’t have a standalone camera, I rely on my smartphone for all my photos and videos, so I need it to be good. That’s why I always go for the Pro model of the iPhone, as it has a triple-lens camera system and is a more capable shooter than the base models.

With the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro, as well as their larger siblings, Apple kept the camera systems the same. If you wanted the smaller phone, you could get it knowing that you aren’t missing out on anything.

When the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max came around, though, Apple differentiated them with the camera hardware, as only the Pro Max model got the 5x optical zoom with the new periscope camera. At the same time, those who got the smaller Pro were stuck without the new telephoto lens and only 3x optical zoom. I still got the iPhone 15 Pro because I can’t put up with the enormous size of the Pro Max, but I’ve been quite sour because it lacks the nicer zoom.

Google did not make the same mistake as Apple with the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. The Pro and Pro XL have identical features, including the cameras with 5x optical zoom functionality. The only differences are the display size, battery size, and charge speeds.

This is the first time that Google has used the XL moniker since the Pixel 4 XL in 2019, and I’m so glad it did. By introducing the larger XL size, those who prefer a smaller phone (like me) can have the same powerful phone without having to compromise on features.

Rumors have indicated that Apple could rectify this mistake with the iPhone 16 Pro next month, but who’s to say that the iPhone 16 Pro Max won’t get even more upgrades than the smaller one?

With the Google Pixel 9 series, there’s a phone for everyone.

The Pixel 9 Pro’s hardware is exceptional

While I’ve been quite fond of the Pixel hardware for the past few years, I have to say that this year’s Pixel 9 lineup looks and feels like a massive upgrade. It feels like iPhone hardware running Android, and I have to give Google major props for that.

It’s not surprising that Google iPhone-ified the Pixel 9. We now have flat edges, similar to what Samsung did with the Galaxy S24 line, and I like this change. The flattened sides and rounded corners of the Pixel 9 Pro make it very nice to hold and use, especially in one hand.

Google also redesigned the traditional camera bar that has become a signature of the Pixel and turned it into an elongated pill-shaped camera island. Some may not like this new look, but I honestly love it. You can still tell it’s a Pixel, but it looks more modern and sleek. It’s a glow-up for the Pixel, and I’m totally here for it.

I’m also a big fan of the Pixel 9 Pro’s overall feel, and it’s not just because of its size. Though I don’t like how easy it is to smudge the polished aluminum frame, the finish makes it look similar to stainless steel, and the matte back glass isn’t too slippery. It’s undisputedly a premium phone in every sense of the word.

Finally — a good pink smartphone

Pink is my favorite color. I own many pink things, and I’ll always choose pink if the option is available. I’m just a pink girl; I can’t help it.

When Apple had the rose gold color for the iPhone 6S, it instantly became one of my favorite iPhone colors. Despite the “rose gold” name, it was more like a metallic rose pink, and I loved it. While Apple brought the rose gold color back for the first-generation iPhone SE and the iPhone 7, it never returned after that.

Thankfully, Google answered the call and gave us a pink Pixel 9 Pro. Though I prefer the more vibrant Peony Pixel 9, the Rose Quartz Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL are great, too. They’re more subtle and classy and definitely remind me of my rose gold iPhone days.

I’d still take a pink iPhone Pro in a heartbeat. Instead, Apple seems to think brown is what people want. Sigh.

The Pixel 9 Pro is my favorite phone of 2024

It’s hard to believe that we’re more than halfway through 2024 now, and we only have Apple’s iPhone 16 event left as the final big smartphone release for the year. I’ve used a lot of different phones this year, but the Google Pixel 9 Pro is a big standout for me.

The updated look of the Pixel 9 line has been wonderful. I was a bit indifferent when the rumors began, but now that I’ve been using the phones for a few weeks, it’s grown on me. The flat edges and new camera module are a good combination and really help the Pixel 9 Pro stand out. And I absolutely love that Google is giving us small-phone fans a Pro phone without worrying about missing out on features. And, of course, let’s not forget the beautiful Rose Quartz color.

I’ve been reaching for my Pixel 9 Pro over my iPhone 15 Pro whenever I can, especially for the cameras. Google gave me the pro phone of my dreams when Apple couldn’t, and that’s no small accomplishment.