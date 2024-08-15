The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL solves my biggest issue with Pixel phones

The next round of Google Pixel devices is here. We now have four phones for the Pixel 9 lineup: the base model Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This lineup wasn’t a huge surprise, given the considerable number of leaks in the weeks leading up to the event, but it’s now official.

With four phones in the Pixel family this year, Google’s approach is similar to that of Apple with its iPhone lineup. This is also the first time that Google has brought back the “XL” moniker, which was last used with the Pixel 4 XL in 2019. Though it may feel like the Pixel 9 lineup is a bit crowded now, I think it’s great that Google is finally giving us a choice with the Pro model.

Recommended Videos

Not all power users want big phones

I like to think of myself as a power user when it comes to my smartphones. I care about the quality of the display, the megapixel count on the cameras, how fast and powerful the processor is, how the software runs, and more. I’m on my phone for hours at a time during the day, and it’s easily my most important device. There’s a good chance that I care about these things more than the average, non-techie person.

I’ve primarily been an iPhone user for the past decade. Since Apple began to offer an iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max model, I’ve always gone for the smaller Pro. You may be asking: “But why?”

Well, believe it or not, some people still like powerful phones, but don’t want gigantic phones. I prefer smaller phones because I have petite hands, and they are easier to use one-handed. Small phones also fit in pockets and bags more easily. This is why I chose the iPhone 15 Pro over the iPhone 15 Pro Max, despite the latter having the better telephoto camera and battery life. I also get hand cramps from using larger phones for extended periods of time, which is annoying.

Despite being an iPhone user, I’ve also gone through my fair share of Android phones in recent years. I’ve grown quite fond of the Pixel lineup because it’s very similar to the iPhone with its stock Android experience. And like the iPhone 15 Pro, I would prefer to get the Pixel Pro model over the base one, simply due to the better features. But I never liked the fact that the Pro Pixel phones only come with larger displays, which are uncomfortable for me to hold and use.

With the Pixel 9 lineup, Google is shaking things up again by giving us two sizes for the Pro model. We now have a Pixel 9 Pro with a 6.3-inch display and a Pixel 9 Pro XL with a 6.8-inch display. Aside from the physical display size and battery life differences, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL have identical specs.

As someone who prefers smaller phones, I love this change. I’ve always liked having the better features and hardware of the Pixel Pro models, but I just hated the fact that I had to get the large phone size for those features. If I wanted a smaller phone, I’d miss out on the extras like more power and a telephoto camera, just because I prefer compact phones. With the Pixel 9 Pro, I can now get those power user features I like without having to compromise on the size.

Google is setting an example for others to follow

For several years, Google has kept the Pixel lineup mostly the same, with a small base model phone and a large Pro model, and then a budget-friendly option coming out midcycle. It’s unclear whether Google will have another budget-friendly Pixel A-series device sometime next year, but this is a big change for Google, and I welcome it.

I never liked how most smartphone brands these days seem to offer the best features only on the largest phones. Like I said earlier, not all power users like big phones — I’m one of those people, and I know I’m not the only one out there. I really enjoy seeing Google give us a smaller version of the Pro without making us sacrifice features (aside from the battery life, of course).

This is a lesson that I hope Apple learns with the iPhone 16 lineup this year. I found it very disappointing in 2023 when Apple finally added a periscope telephoto camera, but only on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and left the iPhone 15 Pro out in the cold without an improved camera. Rumors suggest the iPhone 16 Pro will have a slight bump in size, enough to fit the improved telephoto camera at least. I hope this is the case, though Apple could also just further improve the Max version.

Beyond Apple, this is something that other brands should also follow. For example, I love the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra because of its incredible 200MP camera and integrated S Pen, but its size is just too freaking big for me. It would make more sense, at least to me, if the Galaxy S+ model was a smaller version of the Ultra rather than just a bigger base model.

For some, it may seem redundant to have two sizes for the same pro-level phone. But I think having choices is always a good thing, and not everyone who wants the best features also wants a humongous phone. The new choice between the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL is a fantastic one in my book. Well done, Google.