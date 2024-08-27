The Google Tasks app has undergone a significant update, featuring a redesigned look. This update is being rolled out to users and will soon be available on your Android phone.

First revealed in June, the update provides a more polished user experience by replacing the current list format for each task with cards. The bottom bar has been removed; there’s a floating action button instead. Furthermore, the three-dot overflow menu is now accessible from each card. The menu sits beside the app’s sorting options.

As noted by Android Police, the cards are slightly darker than the app’s background, which is particularly noticeable in dark mode. If you’re still in a hurry to get the update, you can sideload the latest Tasks version via APKMirror.

The new Google Tasks app for Android looks much cleaner, and hopefully, the refresh will be available to all users soon. It seems like the update is being implemented on the server side, so there’s no need for an app update from Google Play. You can also attempt to force close and reopen the app to speed up the update process. However, we were unsuccessful in trying this method.

Similar to other apps from companies like Apple, Google Tasks simplifies the process of creating tasks, adding details, setting due dates, and organizing them into lists. Even better, you can synchronize this information across all your devices, including mobile and desktop.

Google Tasks is also seamlessly integrated with other Google apps, such as Gmail and Calendar, providing a comprehensive view of your day and week.