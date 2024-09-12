 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The iPhone 16 has a big upgrade Apple didn’t talk about

By
The iPhone 16 Pro on display at Apple Park.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

During this week’s “It’s Glowtime” event, Apple unveiled the iPhone 16 series and its many new features. However, as this latest news confirms, it didn’t disclose all the details about the new handsets.

According to ShrimpApplePro, certification documents confirm that the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max all support up to 45-watt wired fast charging. This is a notable step up from previous iPhones, which maxed out at 27W to 29W. The new certification comes from the China Quality Certification Centre.

Recommended Videos

Apple does not mention the 45W number anywhere on its website. Instead, it promises that the new phones can be charged withup to 50% in 30 minutes with a 20W adapter “or higher” when paired with a USB-C charging cable OR a 30W adapter or higher when paired with a MagSafe charger. It’s important to note that the adapters need to be purchased separately.

The Camera Control on the iPhone 16.
Apple

Before the announcement of the iPhone 16 series, we heard rumors about improved battery specs, at least for the iPhone 16 Pro series. At the time, rumors suggested 40W wired charging was possible.

While 45W charging is a step in the right direction, it’s still dwarfed by other phones like the OnePlus 12, which offers 80W wired charging.

The iPhone 16 series will be available for sale starting tomorrow, September 13, with the first orders being shipped one week later on September 20. These phones offer several new features, including all-new chips, a new Camera Control feature, new colors, and more. Camera improvements are also coming to all four models.

Apple also announced the AirPods 4, a somewhat updated AirPods Max, and new AirPods Pro features at this week’s event.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
I tried the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro, and this one feature blew me away
iPhone 16 hands on.

Well, it happened. Apple just held its latest big hardware event, and as expected, we have new iPhones and Apple Watches. This is a tradition each September, and this year is no different. However, for the first time in my career writing about phones on the internet, I attended the iPhone launch in person and went hands-on with the new models much earlier than usual.

Trying to form fully-fledged, in-depth impressions about new phones is difficult when you're shoulder-to-shoulder with hundreds of other press/media people. However, even in the brief time I got to use the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro devices, there's one thing that really stood out to me.

Read more
Everything announced at Apple’s iPhone 16 event
Tim Cook at September 2024 iPhone event.

After weeks of anticipation, Apple's "It's Glowtime" event finally arrived, with the company unveiling several new products. These include the four-model iPhone 16 series, the Apple Watch Series 10, and the AirPods 4. Modest updates were announced for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and AirPods Max. Here's a brief overview of what was discussed.

Apple Watch Series 10 and updated Apple Watch Ultra 2

Read more
Apple’s 128GB iPhones remain an insult to our wallets
iPhone 16 Pro.

Apple today took the wraps off the iPhone 16. (And a whole bunch of other stuff, too.) And by nearly every account it's going to be one hell of a device. No way it couldn't be, right?

Well, there's still one way: The iPhone 16 starts with 128GB of on-board storage. And let's be perfectly clear: Unless you intend on buying that low-end option for someone who's barely going to use it -- not install many apps, or take many picture or video -- it shouldn't even enter the discussion.

Read more