 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The iPhone 16 just beat the Galaxy S24 in a 5G speed test. Here are the results

By
A person holding the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Ookla recently conducted 5G speed and latency tests for the iPhone 16 series. The results showed that these phones performed exceptionally well compared to their predecessors and major competitors — even outperforming the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

According to Speedtest data collected from 11 selected countries worldwide, the iPhone 16 series surpassed the earlier iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 series in terms of speed and latency. Compared to competitors like the Samsung Galaxy S24, the iPhone 16 achieved mixed results, yet still scored well overall.

Recommended Videos

The iPhone 16 series exhibited a statistically significant advantage in median 5G download speeds in five of the 11 countries studied. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S24 family achieved the best median 5G multiserver latency in eight countries, while the iPhone 16 lineup led in 5G latency in only one market.

Furthermore, the Galaxy S24 family excelled in median 5G upload speeds in eight of the 11 countries, while the iPhone 14 and 15 models typically showed the slowest upload speeds.

Related

Overall, the iPhone 16 models demonstrated significant speed advantages over previous-generation Apple and Samsung devices in markets such as Canada, France, Taiwan, and — most importantly for most of you reading this — the U.S. In the U.S., the iPhone 16 had a median download speed of 324Mbps, while the Galaxy S24 trailed at 287Mbps. It’s a similar story in Canada, where the iPhone 16 had an 182Mbps download speed while the Galaxy S24 has a median speed of 156Mbps.

The speed and latency tests were performed from September 20, the first day of the iPhone 16 release, through October 20. They were performed in the U.S., India, Taiwan, Belgium, France, Germany, Canada, Mexico, the Phillippines, Colombia, and Brazil.

The back of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (left) and Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

With Black Friday just days away, Ookla suggests these results prove upgrading from an earlier iPhone is worthwhile for anyone who wants the best 5G has to offer— at least in some countries. It notes that the “iPhone 16’s standout performance is hard to ignore and makes a strong case for upgrading.”

Further, it explains: “Does that mean users in those locations should upgrade immediately? Not necessarily. The decision to upgrade depends on factors other than network performance, from price to new features and plenty of other things. However, our initial data on the 5G capabilities of the iPhone 16 series is encouraging in its early days of release.”

The iPhone 16 series comprises the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The phones are noted for being the first iPhone series to support Apple Intelligence. All four models also offer the company’s new Camera Control and more.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
There’s new evidence that Samsung is making a Galaxy S25 Slim
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Could the next big smartphone war be about who can make the thinnest device? Increasingly, it's looking that way.

Industry reports suggest Samsung is working on an ultrathin version of its upcoming Galaxy S25 flagship that could launch in 2025. The rumored timing would put it just months ahead of Apple's long-rumored "iPhone 17 Slim,” expected later that same year.

Read more
I’ve had the iPhone 16 Pro for over a month. Here’s why I still love it
White Titanium iPhone 16 Pro sitting on blankets with heart pillows behind.

Apple made quite a splash this year with the iPhone 16 lineup. In fact, the base model iPhone 16 appeared to be the star of the show, with phenomenal colors and even more Pro-level features than ever before. And whether you love it or hate it, the new vertical camera layout breathes some fresh life into the phone.

But I didn’t go for the base model this year, even though I really wanted a pink iPhone. Instead, I went with the iPhone 16 Pro, as drab as it may look compared to the iPhone 16. I was excited about some new features, but then I initially had some second thoughts after the first few days.

Read more
iOS 18.2 may make charging your iPhone even easier. Here’s how
A close-up view of the App Library page on the iPhone 16.

We've all been in a situation where we need to charge our phone quickly, but it can be hard to gauge just how much time it needs to spend on the charger before it gets a usable amount of juice. A feature coming to iOS 18.2 will tell you how much more time your phone needs, although we aren't quite sure yet when it will be released.

On Monday, iOS 18.2 beta 2 was released to developers. 9to5Mac spotted the codebase for this feature in their breakdown, stating that it will calculate the amount of time needed to reach a certain charge threshold based on how powerful the charger is. The framework was dubbed "BatteryIntelligence" within the code, but although it was present, the feature isn't finished. That likely means it has been added in for testing purposes, but won't be ready for full deployment for some time yet.

Read more