Ookla recently conducted 5G speed and latency tests for the iPhone 16 series. The results showed that these phones performed exceptionally well compared to their predecessors and major competitors — even outperforming the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

According to Speedtest data collected from 11 selected countries worldwide, the iPhone 16 series surpassed the earlier iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 series in terms of speed and latency. Compared to competitors like the Samsung Galaxy S24, the iPhone 16 achieved mixed results, yet still scored well overall.

The iPhone 16 series exhibited a statistically significant advantage in median 5G download speeds in five of the 11 countries studied. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S24 family achieved the best median 5G multiserver latency in eight countries, while the iPhone 16 lineup led in 5G latency in only one market.

Furthermore, the Galaxy S24 family excelled in median 5G upload speeds in eight of the 11 countries, while the iPhone 14 and 15 models typically showed the slowest upload speeds.

Overall, the iPhone 16 models demonstrated significant speed advantages over previous-generation Apple and Samsung devices in markets such as Canada, France, Taiwan, and — most importantly for most of you reading this — the U.S. In the U.S., the iPhone 16 had a median download speed of 324Mbps, while the Galaxy S24 trailed at 287Mbps. It’s a similar story in Canada, where the iPhone 16 had an 182Mbps download speed while the Galaxy S24 has a median speed of 156Mbps.

The speed and latency tests were performed from September 20, the first day of the iPhone 16 release, through October 20. They were performed in the U.S., India, Taiwan, Belgium, France, Germany, Canada, Mexico, the Phillippines, Colombia, and Brazil.

With Black Friday just days away, Ookla suggests these results prove upgrading from an earlier iPhone is worthwhile for anyone who wants the best 5G has to offer— at least in some countries. It notes that the “iPhone 16’s standout performance is hard to ignore and makes a strong case for upgrading.”

Further, it explains: “Does that mean users in those locations should upgrade immediately? Not necessarily. The decision to upgrade depends on factors other than network performance, from price to new features and plenty of other things. However, our initial data on the 5G capabilities of the iPhone 16 series is encouraging in its early days of release.”

The iPhone 16 series comprises the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The phones are noted for being the first iPhone series to support Apple Intelligence. All four models also offer the company’s new Camera Control and more.