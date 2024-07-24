 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The iPhone 17 could be a photographer’s dream

By

Apple’s iPhone 16 series is likely to debut in September. Yet, it increasingly looks like next year’s iPhones could feature the most significant iPhone changes in many years. The latest iPhone 17 rumor comes from The Information, and it’s a good one.

According to the new report, at least some of next year’s iPhone models will ship with a camera with variable aperture. This isn’t a new technology, but it would be the first time it would be on an iPhone.

Recommended Videos

Variable aperture means that the maximum aperture changes based on the focal length, so the lens’s widest opening adjusts as you zoom. It’s a good option for anyone who wants a versatile lens for various purposes. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Huawei Mate 60 Pro both include variable aperture, but the technology is certainly not what you would call mainstream, at least right now.

Although variable apertures add versatility to photo-taking, they also reduce control over exposure, limit lowlight performance, and may result in lower image quality, as Canon explains.

In recent months, we’ve heard a lot of other information about the iPhone 17 series, which Apple should reveal in September 2025. In July, for example, respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the iPhone 17 Pro models would feature upgraded quad-rear cameras. We also heard that at least one of the iPhone 17 models could feature a slim profile like the one found on the iPad Pro (2024). That model could be called the “iPhone 17 Slim (or Ultra)” and could feature a 6.65-inch LTPO display.

Before we get too excited about next year’s iPhones, let’s not forget the 2024 iPhone lineup. The iPhone 16 series is expected to be announced soon after Labor Day in the U.S., which falls on Monday, September 2, this year. Anticipated changes to this year’s phones include larger displays, improved charging specifications for the Pro models, redesigned rear cameras for the non-Pro models, and more.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
I turned my iPhone into a BlackBerry, and now my fingers hate me
A person holding the iPhone 15 Pro Max inside the Clicks Keyboard case.

The last thing I expected to do this year was turn my iPhone into a BlackBerry, yet here I am, typing these words on the Clicks Keyboard case for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

It’s easily one of the most fun iPhone accessories I’ve ever seen, but my pinky finger definitely hates me after I’ve used it for only a short amount of time. Why? Let's get into it.
First, what is Clicks?

Read more
Apple just released the iOS 18 public beta; here’s how to download it
Screenshots of Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18.

If you don’t have an Apple Developer Account and have been eager to try out iOS 18 on your iPhone, rejoice! Apple has finally released the first public beta for iOS 18. The public betas are typically a bit more stable than the developer betas, which is a reason why some people hold off until the public beta.

Apple released the first developer beta of iOS 18 right after the WWDC 2024 keynote on June 10. Since then, three developer betas have come out, and Apple tends to release about three developer betas before the public version a week later. Apple also said that the public beta would arrive sometime in July, and that time has come.

Read more
The iOS 18 public beta should be released any day now
The iOS 18 logo against a blue and pink background.

Apple just released an updated build for its third iOS 18 beta to developers. This comes on the heels of widespread anticipation for the first public beta, which did not come to fruition today. But if this is any indication, we are getting very close to the public beta in the coming days.

Apple released the first developer build of iOS 18 right after its WWDC 2024 keynote on June 10, 2024. A week ago, Apple dropped the third developer beta for iOS 18, which had build number 22A5307f. Typically, Apple releases the public betas a week after the third beta, at least according to the previous year’s records.

Read more