The iPhone 17 could be a photographer’s dream

Apple’s iPhone 16 series is likely to debut in September. Yet, it increasingly looks like next year’s iPhones could feature the most significant iPhone changes in many years. The latest iPhone 17 rumor comes from The Information, and it’s a good one.

According to the new report, at least some of next year’s iPhone models will ship with a camera with variable aperture. This isn’t a new technology, but it would be the first time it would be on an iPhone.

Variable aperture means that the maximum aperture changes based on the focal length, so the lens’s widest opening adjusts as you zoom. It’s a good option for anyone who wants a versatile lens for various purposes. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Huawei Mate 60 Pro both include variable aperture, but the technology is certainly not what you would call mainstream, at least right now.

Although variable apertures add versatility to photo-taking, they also reduce control over exposure, limit lowlight performance, and may result in lower image quality, as Canon explains.

In recent months, we’ve heard a lot of other information about the iPhone 17 series, which Apple should reveal in September 2025. In July, for example, respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the iPhone 17 Pro models would feature upgraded quad-rear cameras. We also heard that at least one of the iPhone 17 models could feature a slim profile like the one found on the iPad Pro (2024). That model could be called the “iPhone 17 Slim (or Ultra)” and could feature a 6.65-inch LTPO display.