The iPhone 17 Pro may get a new type of display. Here’s what we know

iPhone 16 Pro Max in Desert Titanium camera module.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

The iPhone 17 Pro has been the subject of quite a few leaks lately, and keeping up with the information is about to give us whiplash. First, we heard a rumor that suggests Apple might return to aluminum for the frame, and then another that said the first rumor was wrong. Now, there’s more corroborating evidence, suggesting the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will retain their titanium frames  — as well as get a new type of display tech.

The two handsets will supposedly come with Low-Dielectric TEE, a type of display technology that is more power efficient and durable, and provides generally better overall performance, according to tipster Jukanlosreve. The leaker also corrects an earlier statement, stating that Low-Dielectric TEE is not the same as LTPO+.

Close up of the iPhone 16 Pro Max camera
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

We’re still a long way from the launch of the iPhone 17, and it’s a bit early in the cycle to say anything definitive. However, we’d welcome any potential update that would result in better battery life. The screen may also have a higher refresh rate based on its “improved performance” description. There aren’t a lot of details yet, so for now, skepticism is encouraged.

However, the idea of Apple returning to aluminum doesn’t line up with the company’s stated goals. If Apple wants to continue offering a premium product with such a high price tag, then it should feel worth that. It makes more sense that the titanium chassis will remain.

On the other hand, with potential trade tariffs looming over Apple, the company could also be acting out of a sense of self-preservation. If President-Elect Donald Trump enacts his proposed policies, it could result in more expensive materials and cause an increase in the cost of iPhones. Apple could be trying to circumvent that by switching to a different material.

