The M4 iPad Pro might be in trouble

The iPad Pro (2024) is undoubtedly the best tablet you can buy. Unfortunately, it’s also the most expensive. That’s almost certainly why we’re hearing news that demand for the tablet has dropped sharply.

DSCC’s Ross Young recently published a report noting that the M4 iPad Pro has been struggling recently following its promising May debut. According to the supply chain analyst, Apple initially expected to ship as many as 10 million panels of the 11-inch and 13-inch tablets. However, that number will likely drop to as little as 7 million before the end of the year. That’s certainly not good.

Weak sales of the more expensive 13-inch iPad Pro seem to have lowered Apple’s expectations. The tablet costs $1,299, while the 11-inch model costs $999 — and these are entry-level prices. The most expensive iPad Pro (2024) is $2,600. There could be other factors at play, but it seems pretty clear that high prices are holding things back.

This year’s iPad Pro models are noted for being Apple’s first products to feature an M4 chipset. The two models hold this title, although new MacBooks are expected to launch with M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Ultra chipsets this month.

The 2024 iPad Pro features an Ultra Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology, providing a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals and vibrant colors. It also has a pro-grade camera system and a LiDAR scanner for immersive augmented reality experiences and improved photography capabilities. Additionally, the tablet offers all-day battery life, ensuring uninterrupted productivity and entertainment. It’s an undoubtedly powerful machine, but it all comes at a cost — and a big one.

The iPad Air (2024) launched simultaneously with the latest iPad Pro. This model, also available in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, starts at $599 and includes many of the same features. Unless you’re a professional who really needs everything the iPad Pro has to offer, it’s not hard to see why someone would opt for the Air over the Pro — and why demand is apparently down.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see where prices on the iPad Pro will land in the coming weeks, which is the heart of the holiday buying season. Although Apple won’t offer tablet discounts at its stores, third-party retailers like Best Buy and Amazon will almost certainly offer them. By how much remains to be seen.