The next Google Pixels may have major camera upgrades

Few would argue that the Google Pixel 9 isn’t a great phone, and now a huge leak from Google’s gChips division has just shown us what we can look forward to in the Pixel 10 and Pixel 11 display and cameras.

Let us be the first to tell you: it’s really, really cool. There’s a lot to go through, and most of our information comes courtesy of Android Authority.

Even more generative features

The Tensor G5 is expected to debut with the Pixel 10 and bring with it a slew of AI-focused tools, including one called “Video Generative ML.” That’s a vague name, and the description doesn’t provide much clarity: “Post-capture Generative AI-based Intuitive Video Editing for the Photos app.”

Don’t worry if you still aren’t sure about what it does. We aren’t either, but an educated guess tells us that users could use AI to edit a video, making it much easier to eliminate glitches or dead air on recordings. That means you could potentially record a podcast and then ask the AI to remove your sneeze without scrubbing through the entire recording yourself.

The AI features don’t stop there, though. Google is also said to be working on other editing features, including one called “speak to tweak” and another called “sketch to image.” The latter is reminiscent of Samsung’s feature of the same name.

According to Android Authority, there’s also a feature called “Magic Mirror,” but there are no details as to what that includes.

Major camera upgrades

The Pixel line already boasts some of the best cameras of any phones on the market, but Google isn’t content to stop there. While we aren’t sure exactly what the camera upgrades will include, the Tensor G5 will be foundational to the improvements. It can reportedly support 4K 60 frames per second (fps) HDR video (a leap from the 30 fps restriction of previous models).

However, what’s more impressive is the rumored Tensor G6 that will power the Pixel 11. It could potentially support 100x camera zoom through the use of machine learning. That’s an absolutely absurd level of magnification, especially when the same leak hints at a new telephoto lens coming to the Pixel 11.

However, the Pixel 11 saves the best for last: ultra lowlight video recording. Yes, the current phone already has a similar feature, but it relies on cloud processing. The Pixel 11 will theoretically be able to perform all of this processing on-device.

A load of other features are hinted at, too, but we’ll give the same disclaimer we always do: leaks only show what’s currently in development; features could be changed or scrapped entirely before they make it to production. That said, other rumors — like the idea that the Pixel 11 could bring back IR face unlock — make it sound like an even more appealing piece of hardware than it already did.