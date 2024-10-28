 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The next Google Pixels may have major camera upgrades

By
The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9's cameras.
Google Pixel 9 (left), Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Few would argue that the Google Pixel 9 isn’t a great phone, and now a huge leak from Google’s gChips division has just shown us what we can look forward to in the Pixel 10 and Pixel 11 display and cameras.

Let us be the first to tell you: it’s really, really cool. There’s a lot to go through, and most of our information comes courtesy of Android Authority.

Recommended Videos

Even more generative features

Gemini Advanced on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Tensor G5 is expected to debut with the Pixel 10 and bring with it a slew of AI-focused tools, including one called “Video Generative ML.” That’s a vague name, and the description doesn’t provide much clarity: “Post-capture Generative AI-based Intuitive Video Editing for the Photos app.”

Related

Don’t worry if you still aren’t sure about what it does. We aren’t either, but an educated guess tells us that users could use AI to edit a video, making it much easier to eliminate glitches or dead air on recordings. That means you could potentially record a podcast and then ask the AI to remove your sneeze without scrubbing through the entire recording yourself.

The AI features don’t stop there, though. Google is also said to be working on other editing features, including one called “speak to tweak” and another called “sketch to image.” The latter is reminiscent of Samsung’s feature of the same name.

According to Android Authority, there’s also a feature called “Magic Mirror,” but there are no details as to what that includes.

Major camera upgrades

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold's camera module.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Pixel line already boasts some of the best cameras of any phones on the market, but Google isn’t content to stop there. While we aren’t sure exactly what the camera upgrades will include, the Tensor G5 will be foundational to the improvements. It can reportedly support 4K 60 frames per second (fps) HDR video (a leap from the 30 fps restriction of previous models).

However, what’s more impressive is the rumored Tensor G6 that will power the Pixel 11. It could potentially support 100x camera zoom through the use of machine learning. That’s an absolutely absurd level of magnification, especially when the same leak hints at a new telephoto lens coming to the Pixel 11.

However, the Pixel 11 saves the best for last: ultra lowlight video recording. Yes, the current phone already has a similar feature, but it relies on cloud processing. The Pixel 11 will theoretically be able to perform all of this processing on-device.

A load of other features are hinted at, too, but we’ll give the same disclaimer we always do: leaks only show what’s currently in development; features could be changed or scrapped entirely before they make it to production. That said, other rumors — like the idea that the Pixel 11 could bring back IR face unlock — make it sound like an even more appealing piece of hardware than it already did.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
I did an iPhone 16 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro camera test. It’s not even close
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max in Desert Titanium (left) and a Rose Quartz Google Pixel 9 Pro.

We’re at the tail end of the year, which means that pretty much all the flagship smartphones have now been released. This includes Google’s Pixel 9 Pro and Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro.

Both of these Pro flagships have beautiful designs, powerful processors, and great triple-lens camera systems. But which one takes better photos? Let’s find out.
iPhone 16 Pro vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro: camera specs

Read more
Why the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is this year’s Pixel phone to buy
The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9's screens.

We're nearing the end of 2024, and it's apparent that this year has been phenomenal for Google's Pixel family. Google made so many right decisions this year, with the Google Pixel 9 lineup being its strongest one yet.

I’ve used all but one of the latest Google Pixel 9 phones, and I’m now in the position to tell you which one stands out to me as the one to buy and why it doesn’t matter that I haven’t used the fourth model.
Which Pixel 9 phones have I used?
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold (top), Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Read more
The Google Pixel 9a just leaked. Here’s a look at its new design
Pixel 9a 5K render.

Google just released the Pixel 9 line in August, but that doesn’t mean it’s done with the Pixel 9 series. A report from Android Headlines and OnLeaks shows us some high-resolution renders of what the Pixel 9a will look like. It is expected to launch in 2025, around the time of Google I/O. in the spring

However, unlike previous A-series Pixel devices, the Pixel 9a doesn’t follow the design of the main Pixel 9 series. This year, Google significantly redesigned the Pixel 9 line in terms of the camera bar, changing it to a pill-shaped camera island instead of extending into the phone’s frame.

Read more