The next iPhone SE may be missing a key iPhone 16 feature

iPhone SE
Matthew Smith / Digital Trends

It seems like more information about the iPhone SE 4 is released every week, and that’s saying something when we already know quite a bit about this gadget. An image of an iPhone SE 4 case has hit the web, courtesy of known leaker Sonny Dickson, and it matches what we’ve come to expect with one big difference: there’s no cutout for the Action button.

We know the iPhone SE 4 will likely resemble the iPhone 14, but some rumors have mentioned an Action button similar to what the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 offer. If you take a look at the image below, you’ll see the cutout where the Action button should usually go. It looks more like it’s designed for a silent/mute toggle switch.

Image of a potential iPhone SE 4 case
Sonny Dickson

If you’re having trouble spotting it, the cutout is above the volume controls on the opposite side of the case from the camera cutout. We’re making a guess based on the information we have on hand, so it’s possible the Action button will still make an appearance — we certainly hope it does — but fans should temper their expectations slightly, just in case.

Apple is slated to begin mass production of the iPhone SE 4 later this month. If case manufacturers are already producing cases without an Action button, it’s telling. The manufacturer might have decided to leave the cutout in place for easier access to the Action button, though, so don’t count it out just yet.

The Action button is a programmable button that provides a shortcut to your favorite, most-used features. For many people, that’s the camera. For example, you can press the Action button to automatically open the camera on your phone without selecting it from the home screen. No more letting moments slip by. Including this feature on the iPhone SE 4 would make it an even greater value proposition than it already is, especially for a lower-cost phone. However, the handset still has a ton of features worth checking out, even if the shortcut is left out.

